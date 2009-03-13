49ers Attend Open Your Heart Benefit

"In terms of tonight and what it's about, as an adult I have tools that I can use to try and protect myself, to try and fight back. But as I'm standing here looking at many of the pictures that are coming up on the screens, these kids, they can't," said Singletary. He continued by saying "I'm very thankful and very proud to be here tonight. It is not disrupting my life. It's not disrupting anything because this is what being a family is all about. How can you make a difference? And in the tough times that we are in right now, you made a decision, you made the choice. You could have said, 'Let somebody else do it. Times are really tough. Not this year.' But to say we're at 85% of what we have been – it's astounding. It's absolutely astounding. So to you, from the kids, I just want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart. Thank you very much."

49ers General Manager Scot McCloughan discussed how important it is for the 49ers to give back to the community they serve.

"I think it's very important because of where we are as 49ers," said McCloughan. "You think of it as a team but it's the whole community that's involved and that's what's so important. I want the fans to know and people out there to know that we are the 49ers – a football team – but we're also the 49ers – a community group. Whatever we can do to give back, especially in a time like this with the economy the way it is, we definitely want to."

Event co-chair Ben Slavet, said the partnership with the 49ers continues to be a blessing to raise visibility around the issue of child abuse.

"The partnership with the San Francisco 49ers has been very, very important to us," said Slavet. "Getting the support of the 49ers and the awareness in the community and the players and coaches and Dr. York and his family has been very important to our efforts over the last four years."

49ers guard Tony Wragge discussed why he believes he and others should help out the next generation of leaders during this tough time in their life.

"Anything to do with children, especially children in need – you talk about battered and abused children, it's really important that people step outside of their bubble and understand that there are children out there that need a lot of help and it takes a lot of funding to help those children and the 49ers are definitely dedicated to raising those funds to help children in need," said Wragge. "And the Hedge Funds Care Foundation has actually gotten together and done a great benefit in raising those funds along with the San Francisco 49ers."