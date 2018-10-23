49ers Aren't Looking for a 'Quick Fix' Despite 1-6 Start to 2018

Lynch and his team are likely to field calls over the course of the next week. Clubs are always talking to one another – figuring out which players might be available and at what cost. That also means the 49ers will be putting out feelers and making inquiries of their own.

"We're always looking to try to improve our team," Shanahan said. "We're always calling and seeing if there's anything out there that we haven't heard, also."

Patience can be a challenge amid growing frustrations that escalate after each loss, but Shanahan hasn't lost perspective on the overall vision. The inability to finish a few close games and a glaring turnover problem doesn't negate that there have been some positives.

Despite the injuries to McKinnon, Garoppolo and others, it's very easy to argue that San Francisco should have won its games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. The, "If ifs and buts were candies and nuts" argument is valid, sure, but it doesn't completely diminish the fact that the 49ers are a few plays away from a 4-3 record.

The margin between most NFL teams is remarkably narrow. That parody is why coaches and GMs commonly say that things are never as good as they seem and never as bad as they seem.