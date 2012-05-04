49ers Announce Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents. The list includes FB Cameron Bell, LB Kourtnei Brown, DT Patrick Butrym, TE Garrett Celek, OL David Gonzales, RB Jewel Hampton, LB Joe Holland, DT Matthew Masifilo, CB Anthony Mosely, T Kevin Murphy, G Al Netter, WR Chris Owusu, WR Nathan Palmer, CB Deante' Purvis, K Giorgio Tavecchio, S Michael Thomas and WR Brian Tyms.

Player Bios

*FB Cameron Bell *

6-2, 252

Northern Illinois

Played in 20 games (5 starts) for the Huskies and registered 46 carries for 426 yds. As a senior, appeared in 12 games (5 starts) and rushed for 18 yds. on 7 carries. In 2010, played in 8 games and rushed for 228 yds. on 39 carries. Sat out the 2009 season after transferring from Iowa State. Also made the transition from linebacker to running back, in 2009. Saw action in 23 games for the Cyclones and registered 22 tackles. A two-time first-team all-district performer at Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) HS, Bell totaled over 3,000 career rushing yds. and owns school records for most rushing yds. (1,200) and TDs (11) in a season. Earned degree in communication studies. Born 9/8/88 in Columbia, SC.

LB Kourtnei Brown

6-6, 255

Clemson

Played in 49 games (1 start) for the Tigers and tallied 75 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 10 TFLs, 2 FRs, 1 INT, 2 TDs (1 FR return and 1 INT return) and 3 PDs. As a senior, played in 14 games and registered 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 TFLs, 1 INT and 1 FR (both returned for TDs). In 2010, played in 11 games and notched 17 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 FR. Redshirted in 2009. In 2008, played in 13 games (1 start) and recorded 21 tackles and 2 TFLs. As a freshman, appeared in 11 games and had 12 tackles. Attended Victory Christian Center (Charlotte, NC) HS. Earned degree in community recreation, sport, & camp management. Born 4/17/88 in Charlotte, NC.

DT Patrick Butrym

6-4, 285

Wisconsin

Saw action in 53 games (29 starts) during his four-year career at Wisconsin and totaled 80 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 INT and 1 FF. Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior after recording 23 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and his first career forced fumble. In 2010, posted a career-high 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks, to go along with 3.0 TFLs. Recorded 24 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 INT in 2009. As a freshman, posted 5 tackles and 1.5 TFLs after redshirting in 2007. Starred on DL and at TE at Waukesha Catholic (Waukesha, WI) HS, earning first-team all-state honors on both sides of the ball as a senior, posting 34 catches for 422 yds., as well as 20.5 QB sacks. His father, Craig Butrym, played basketball for Marquette's 1977 NCAA championship team. Double major in economics and agricultural business. Born Patrick Butrym on 6/13/88 in New Berlin, WI.

TE Garrett Celek

6-5, 252

Michigan State

Appeared in 38 games (12 starts) at Michigan State and recorded 14 recepts. for 135 yds. and 3 TDs. Tallied 35 yds. on 3 recepts. and 1 TD during his senior campaign. Celek caught 2 recepts. for 17 yds. in the first two games of the 2010 season, before being sidelined for the next 11 games with a shoulder injury. In 2009, recorded 3 recepts. for 33 yds. and 1 TD. As a redshirt freshman, hauled in a career-high 6 recepts. for 50 yds. and a TD. The two-year starter at LaSalle (OH) HS was named to *PrepStar's *All-Midwest Team. Also competed in track and field, where he won the Greater Catholic League discus title as a junior. Brother Brent played at the University of Cincinnati (2003-06) and currently plays TE for the Philadelphia Eagles. Graduated in December with a degree in packaging. Born Garrett Celek on 5/29/88 in Cincinnati, OH.

G David Gonzales

6-6, 286

Washington State

Played for the Cougars for two seasons, starting all 19 games he appeared in at left tackle. Named All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention and served as team captain against UCLA (10/8) and California (11/5) in 2011. Was a two-year starter at Fresno City College before transferring to Washington State. Gonzales was named all-conference and played in the State City Bowl in 2009. As a freshman, Gonzales played in the Silicon Valley Bowl. Started every game as a senior at Central West (Fresno, CA) HS, playing both offensive and defensive line. Was also team captain for the Grizzlies and named Second-Team All-Tri-River Athletic Conference on the offensive side of the ball. Majored in social sciences. Born David Gonzales on 10/20/90 in Fresno, CA.

RB Jewel Hampton

5-9, 210

Southern Illinois

Played in 26 games (7 starts) for Iowa and Southern Illinois, finishing his collegiate career with 348 carries for 1,698 yds. and 25 TDs, while adding 22 recepts. for 169 yds. and 1 TD. Also has 23 KORs for 537 yds. (23.3 avg.). As a junior at Southern Illinois in 2011, rushed for 1,121 yds. and 17 TDs on 230 carries, while adding 19 recepts. for 163 yds. Named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Led the MVFC and ranked 8th in the nation with 17 TDs. Played at Iowa from 2008-10, appearing in 15 games and rushing for 577 yds. and 8 TDs on 118 carries, while adding 3 recepts. for 6 yds. and 1 TD. In 2010, played in 2 games and notched 27 carries for 114 yds. and 1 TD, as well as 3 recepts. for 6 yds. and 1 TD before suffering a season-ending injury. Redshirted in 2009. As a freshman in 2008, appeared in all 13 games and tallied 91 carries for 463 yds. and 7 TDs, while adding 23 KORs for 537 yds. (23.3 avg.). His 7 rushing TDs set an Iowa freshman record. Attended Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN) HS where he was named first team all-state running back after rushing for 2,095 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. Born on 12/23/89 in Indianapolis.

LB Joe Holland

6-1, 229

Purdue

Started 48 of 49 games played and finished his Purdue career ranked in the top 15 all-time in tackles (324), while recording 23.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and 2 INTs. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District V honoree. Voted co-captain by his teammates in 2011, Holland led the team with 94 tackles and posted a career-high 10.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT. In 2010, he appeared in all 12 games, making 11 starts. He recorded 73 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. During his sophomore year he ranked second on the team with 81 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. Moved from S to LB during training camp in 2008 and recorded 76 stops, 2.0 TFLs and 1 sack. The three-year starter at Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis, IN) HS was ranked the No. 4 player in Indiana by Rivals.com. Named all-state, Indianapolis City Player of the Year and All-North Football Player of the Year after rushing for 2,048 yds. on 239 carries and 35 TDs during his senior season. Set school record for career rushing yards (5,270). Also participated in basketball and track and field. Graduated with a degree in movement and sport science. Born Joseph Michael Holland on 8/20/88 in Indianapolis, IN.

DT Matthew Masifilo

6-3, 280

Stanford

Saw action in 46 games (32 starts), including 26 consecutive starts to close his career at Stanford. A two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, Masifilo (mah-see-FEE-lo) was credited with 107 tackles, 19 TFLs, 8.0 sacks, 4 FRs, 1 FF and 1 INT. As a senior in 2011, he posted 34 tackles, including 3.0 sacks among his 11.0 TFLs, 2 FRs and 1 FF. Started all 13 games at DE in 2010, leading all interior linemen with 33 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR. Was limited to eight games in 2009 due to a knee injury, and recorded 18 tackles, 2 TFs, 1.0 sack and 1 INT. As a redshirt freshman in 2008, he posted 22 tackles, 1 TFL and a FR. The PrepStar All-American selection from Campbell (Ewa Beach, HI) HS. Earned second team all-state honors as a senior and was chosen to the 2006 All-Hawaii Academic team. Has three cousins who currently play in the NFL: Chris Kemoeatu (Pittsburgh), Maake Kemoeatu (Baltimore) and David Veikune (Cleveland). Majored in mechanical engineering. Born Matthew Masifilo on 10/1/89 in Ewa Beach, HI.

CB Anthony Mosley

6-0, 178

Kentucky

Played in 30 games (22 starts) during his Wildcats career, registering 63 tackles, 1 INT, 2 TFLs and 23 PDs. In 2011, played 12 games (10 starts), registering 27 tackles, 1 TFL and 10 PDs. In 2010, played all 13 games (12 starts), registering 34 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL and 11 PDs. In 2009, played 5 games, registering 2 tackles and 2 PDs. In 2008, made transition from WR to CB and did not see any game action. Redshirted in 2007. Earned degree in community communications and leadership development. Attended Tucker (GA) HS where he earned all-county and honorable-mention all-state honors. Born on 8/31/89 in Cleveland, OH.

T Kevin Murphy

6-7, 295

Harvard

Played in 30 games (20 starts) for the Crimson. As a senior, started all 10 games and was named Second-Team All-America by Beyond Sports Network. Also selected First-Team All-Ivy League, First-Team All-ECAC and Harvard's Top Interior Lineman. In 2010, started all 10 games at LT and was named Second-Team All-Ivy League. As a sophomore, played in 8 games, and as a freshman, in 2008, played in 2 games. Attended San Clemente (CA) HS and was a two-time All-South Coast League pick. Majored in engineering sciences. Born on 2/16/90 in San Clemente, CA.

G Al Netter

6-6, 310

Northwestern

Tied the Northwestern record for consecutive starts (52). In 2011, started all 13 games for the fourth consecutive season and was named co-captain for the second straight season. Was also named consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten and was an Academic All-Big 10 honoree as well as being named Northwestern's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominee. In 2010, started all 13 games at left tackle and was named co-captain along with being named Third-Team All-Big Ten as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Started 13 games at left tackle in both 2009 and 2008, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten, in 2009. Attended Cardinal Newman (CA) HS, where he was named First-Team All-North Coast Section and Second-Team *San Francisco Chronicle *All-Metro team honoree. Majored in economics. Born on 7/21/89 in Rohnert Park, CA.

WR Chris Owusu

6-2, 200

Stanford

Played in 35 games (20 starts) for the Cardinal and registered 102 recepts. for 1,534 yds. and 10 TDs. Also added 16 carries for 176 yds. and 78 KORs for 2,072 yds. (26.6 avg.) and 3 TDs. As a senior, played in 10 games (7 starts) and recorded 35 recepts. for 376 yds. and 2 TDs. Also added 2 carries for 78 yds. and 8 KORs for 117 yds. (22.1 avg.). In 2010, played in 7 games (3 starts) and registered 25 recepts. for 396 yds. and 3 TDs. Also added 2 carries for 32 yds. and 19 KORs for 462 yds. (24.3 avg.). In 2009, played in 13 games (9 starts) and recorded 37 recepts. for 682 yds. and 5 TDs. Also added 12 carries for 66 yds. and 37 KORs for 1.167 yds. (31.5 avg.) and 3 TDs. As a freshman, played in 5 games (1 start) and recorded 5 recepts. for 80 yds. Also added 14 KORs for 326 yds. (23.3 avg.). Attended Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA) School. Majored in human biology. Born on 1/6/90 in Westlake Village, CA.

WR Nathan Palmer

5-11, 195

Northern Illinois

Played in 48 games (20 starts) for the Huskies and registered 93 recepts. for 1,575 yds. and 16 TDs. Also added 21 carries for 200 yds. and 1 TD. As a senior, played in 14 games (5 starts) and recorded 47 recepts. for 695 yds. and 7 TDs. Also added 6 carries for 30 yds. In 2010, played in 14 games (8 starts) and recorded 29 recepts. for 532 yds. and 6 TDs. Also added 3 carries for 23 yds. In 2009, played in 11 games (4 starts) and registered 5 recepts. for 70 yds. and 1 TD. Also added 11 carries for 135 yds. and 1 TD. As a freshman, played in 9 games (3 starts) and recorded 12 recepts. for 278 yds. and 2 TDs. Also added 1 carry for 12 yds. Attended Elkhart (IN) Central HS and was a first-team all-state choice and also named first-team all-conference. Also earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Majored in general studies. Born 4/14/89 in Elkhart, IN.

CB Deante' Purvis

5-11, 195

UNLV

Played in 46 games (11 starts) for the Rebels and ranks first in school and conference history with 112 KORs for 2,626 yds. Saw action at both CB and RB at UNLV, registering 30 tackles, 2 FFs and 4 PDs, as well as 57 carries for 223 yds. and 6 recepts. for 8 yds. As a senior, named Second-Team All-MWC, recording 41 KORs in 2011 for 1,000 yds. and 1 TD. Also added 8 tackles. Played in all 13 games as a junior, including 10 games at RB, totaling 223 rushing yds. on 57 attempts and 39 yds. on 3 KRs. In 2009, recorded the most KORs in the country with a school-record 50 and tallied 1,165 yds. and 1 TD, while notching 20 tackles. Was voted UNLV's Co-Special Teams MVP his freshman year after recording 18 KORs for 422 yds. Played RB, S and WR during his three years at Pinole Valley (CA) HS. Rushed for 1,277 yds. and 19 TDs as a junior. Also a track standout who ran the 100m and 200m events along with a leg on the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams. Majored in interdisciplinary studies. Born Deante' Purvis on 11/4/89 in Richmond, CA.

K Giorgio Tavecchio

5-10, 178

California

Played in 46 games for the Bears and finished his career with 256 pts. to rank fifth on the school's all-time scoring list and fourth among kickers. Connected on 48 of 64 FGAs (75.0%) and made 112 of 120 PATs (93.3%) ranking third in both all-time FGM and PATs. As a senior, played in all 13 games, scoring 96 pts., connecting on 20 of 23 FGAs (87.0%) with a long of 54, becoming the first Cal player to pace the Pac-12 in field goal percentage. His FG% was also a single-season school record. Also made 36 of 42 PATs (85.7%). Picked up Second-Team Pac-12 All-Academic honors for the third time and Capital One All-Schlessinger Coaches Award for outstanding athletic ability, academic success and community service. Also earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. In 2010, played in all 12 games, scoring 70 pts., and making 11 of 16 FGAs (68.8%) with a long of 53. Also connected on 37 of 39 PATs (94.9%). Also earned Second-Team Pac-10 All-Academic honors. In 2009, played in 11 games, scoring 38 pts., connecting on 8 of 12 FGAs (67.0%) with a long of 51. Also connected on all 14 PATs (100.0%). Earned Second-Team Pac-10 All-Academic honors. As a freshman, played in 10 games, scoring 52 pts., connecting on 9 of 13 FGAs (69.2%) and making 25 of 25 PATs (100.0%). Majored in political economy. Attended Campolindo (Moraga, CA) HS. Born on 7/16/90 in Milan, Italy.

S Michael Thomas

5-11, 182

Stanford

Played in 51 games (24 starts) for the Cardinal, registering 189 tackles, 5 INTs, 12.5 TFLs, 30 PDs, 2 FRs, 3 FFs and 2.5 sacks. In 2011, started all 13 games and ranked as Stanford's second-leading tackler with 66 stops. Also recorded 3 INTs, 3.5 TFLs, 13 PDs, 1 FR and 1.0 sack. In 2010, earned honorable mention All-Pac-10 honors while ranking as Stanford's third-leading tackler with 61 stops. That season, played all 13 games (11 starts), notching 1 INT, 6 TFLs, 7 PDs, 1 FR and 3 FF. As a sophomore, played all 13 games, notching 23 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 10 PDs and 0.5 sacks. In 2008, was one of eight true freshmen to see action. Played in 12 games, recording 39 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack. Attended Nimitz (Houston, TX) HS. Majored in sociology. Born on 3/17/89 in Houston, TX.WR Brian Tyms

6-3, 210

Florida A&M