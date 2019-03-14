49ers Announce Several Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have released LB Brock Coyle. Additionally, the team has signed LB David Mayo to a two-year deal and CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal. The team also announced that LB Elijah Lee has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender.

"Brock contributed greatly to the culture we have been building over the last two years, and we are very thankful to have benefited from his presence," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "Through his play, his character and his professionalism, he set a wonderful example of what this organization looks for in a 49er. We expect great things from Brock in whatever he chooses to do in life and wish him continued success."

Coyle (6-1, 245) appeared in 17 games (11 starts) over the past two seasons with the team after originally signing as a free agent on March 10, 2017. He registered 68 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 0.5 sack to go along with two tackles on special teams.

Mayo (6-2, 245) was originally selected in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Over the past four seasons (2015-18) with Carolina, he appeared in 59 games (four starts) and registered 34 tackles and one pass defensed on defense to go along with 32 special teams tackles. He also appeared in four career postseason contests with Carolina. In 2018, Mayo appeared in all 16 games (three starts) and finished with nine tackles and two special teams tackles.

A 25-year-old native of Scappoose, OR, Mayo spent three seasons (2012-14) at Texas State University after one year (2011) at Santa Monica (CA) College. With the Bobcats, he appeared in 29 games (28 starts) where he registered 284 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2014, Mayo was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference after leading the conference with 154 tackles to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Verrett (5-10, 188) was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his five years with the Chargers (2014-18), he appeared in 25 games (22 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 18 passes defensed and five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). In 2015, Verrett was selected to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and finishing with career highs in tackles (47), passes defensed (11), interceptions (three) and the first interception returned for a touchdown in his career.

A 27-year-old native of Fairfield, CA, Verrett attended Texas Christian University for three years (2011-13) after spending the 2010 season at Santa Rosa (CA) Junior College. With the Horned Frogs, he appeared in 37 games (34 starts) and registered 160 tackles, 35 passes defensed and nine interceptions. As a senior in 2013, he was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-Big 12 and Second-Team All-America honors from The Associated Press.