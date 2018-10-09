49ers Announce Several Practice Squad Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have released DB Dexter McCoil and WR Frank Stephens from the team's practice squad and signed RB Matthew Dayes, OL Najee Toran and DB Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.

Dayes (5-9, 205) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round (252nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season with Cleveland, he appeared in 16 games and registered five carries for 13 yards along with four receptions for 29 yards. He also added 18 kickoff returns for 437 yards (24.3 average) and eight tackles on special teams. Dayes was waived by the team on September 2, 2018

A 24-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dayes attended North Carolina State University where finished his career ranked fourth all-time in school history with 2,856 career rushing yards and third all-time with 34 career rushing touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he played in all 13 games and finished third in the ACC with 1,166 rushing yards on 249 carries along with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Toran (6-2, 305) was promoted to the active roster on September 12, 2018 from the team's practice squad and did not see action in his three games with the team prior to his release on October 6. Powell (6-3, 211) was promoted to the 49ers active roster on September 22, 2018 from the team's practice squad. He appeared in two games and registered one special teams tackle prior to his release on October 6.