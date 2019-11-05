49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have promoted LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed LB Kwon Alexander on the Injured Reserve List. The team has also signed LB Christian Sam to the practice squad and opened the practice window for TE Garrett Celek, who remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Lee (6-2, 229) appeared in 30 games (five starts) over the previous two seasons (2017-18) with San Francisco where he recorded 62 tackles, two passes defensed, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. He was released on August 31, 2019 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

Alexander (6-1, 227) started each of the team's first eight games of the season and registered 34 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and 0.5 sack.

Sam (6-2, 240) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending his entire rookie season on the Injured Reserve List, he was waived by New England on August 31, 2019. Sam was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on September 2 and was released on September 11.

A 23-year-old native of Allen, TX, Sam attended Arizona State University (2014-17), where he appeared in 39 games (26 starts) and registered 242 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.