49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed five of the team's eight draft picks, each to four-year deals, along with 10 undrafted rookie free agents.
Draft Pick Signings
|Name
|Postition
|Height
|Weight
|School
|Jalen Hurd
|WR
|6'4
|217
|Baylor
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|6-0
|227
|Arkansas
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|6-5
|252
|Stanford
|Justin Skule
|OT
|6-6
|318
|Vanderbilt
|Tim Harris
|CB
|6-1
|205
|Virginia
Undrafted Signings
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|6-2
|228
|Florida Atlantic
|Demetrius Flanniigan-Fowles
|S
|6-2
|209
|Arizona
|Jamell Garcia-Williams
|DL
|6-8
|255
|UAB
|Kevin Givens
|DL
|6-1
|285
|Penn State
|Cameron Glenn
|S
|6-1
|205
|Wake Forest
|Malik Henry
|WR
|6-0
|175
|West Georgia
|Tyree Manfield
|TE
|6-3
|241
|Wyoming
|Shawn Poindexter
|WR
|6-5
|218
|Arizona
|Ross Reynolds
|G
|6-4
|295
|Iowa
|Wilton Speight
|QB
|6-6
|232
|UCLA