49ers Announce Roster Moves

May 03, 2019 at 11:36 AM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed five of the team's eight draft picks, each to four-year deals, along with 10 undrafted rookie free agents.

Draft Pick Signings

NamePostitionHeightWeightSchool
Jalen HurdWR6'4217Baylor
Dre GreenlawLB6-0227Arkansas
Kaden SmithTE6-5252Stanford
Justin SkuleOT6-6318Vanderbilt
Tim HarrisCB6-1205Virginia

Undrafted Signings

NamePositionHeightWeightSchool
Azeez Al-ShaairLB6-2228Florida Atlantic
Demetrius Flanniigan-FowlesS6-2209Arizona
Jamell Garcia-WilliamsDL6-8255UAB
Kevin GivensDL6-1285Penn State
Cameron GlennS6-1205Wake Forest
Malik HenryWR6-0175West Georgia
Tyree ManfieldTE6-3241Wyoming
Shawn PoindexterWR6-5218Arizona
Ross ReynoldsG6-4295Iowa
Wilton SpeightQB6-6232UCLA

