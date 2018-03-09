49ers Announce Roster Moves

Mar 09, 2018 at 04:49 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent RB Raheem Mostert and picked up the 2018 contract option for LB Dekoda Watson. Additionally, the team informed LB Elvis Dumervilthat it will not pick up the option in his contract.

"I want to thank Elvis for everything he contributed to our team last year both on the field and throughout our building," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "Not only did he bring a great deal of veteran leadership to our locker room at a time of significant change, but he provided a spark to our defense. Although Elvis isn't in our current plans, we would never close the door on a potential return in the future. As a long-time friend, I wish him and his family well."

Mostert (5-10, 197) appeared in each of the team's first 11 games of the 2017 season and finished with six carries for 30 yards while adding a team-high eight special teams tackles. He originally joined the 49ers after being signed to the team's practice squad on November 28, 2016.

Watson(6-2, 245) saw action in 14 games and registered four tackles on defense and six tackles on special teams in 2017 after signing with the team on March 17.

Off the field in 2017, Mostert and his wife Devon, along with Watson and his wife Cristina and their son, were named co-recipients of the 49ers community relations family award.

Dumervil(5-11, 250) saw action in all 16 games last season, recording 13 tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks after signing with the team on June 6, 2017.

