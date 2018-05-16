49ers Foundation Announces First-ever Picnic on the Field on Saturday June 16

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. – The 49ers Foundation today announced tickets are on sale for the first-ever Picnic on the Field at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, June 16th. All proceeds from the rain or shine event, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the 49ers home field, will go towards supporting the 49ers Foundation's mission to harness football to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

In addition to live music, a kids zone with games and activities, and special appearances and autograph sessions by 49ers alumni, the picnic will highlight local restaurants, food trucks and breweries.

"The 49ers Foundation's first-ever Picnic on the Field will be a fun opportunity for the Faithful to enjoy a family-friendly event on the Levi's Stadium field while mingling with 49ers alumni and enjoying food and beverages from local business," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "The 49ers Foundation is excited to bring new fan-facing events like Picnic on the Field to the Faithful of all ages, while simultaneously supporting our mission of educating and empowering Bay Area youth."

Fans have the option to purchase general admission tickets for $25, which includes entry onto the field for the event, one meal plus access to food trucks and local restaurants, beer tasting with local breweries, access to prizes and more. VIP tickets are also available and include the same amenities as the general admission tickets plus early entry and access to activities, along with admission to a VIP field lounge and more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.49ers.com/picnic. All children 12 and under are free with an accompanying, ticketed adult.

Last year, the 49ers Foundation invested more than $4 million back into the Bay Area community and in its 27 years in existence has donated more than $40 million. For its comprehensive community outreach efforts, the 49ers were named the 2017 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.