49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Nov. 2 Trade Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have acquired DL Charles Omenihu (oh-MEN-ah-who) from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2023 sixth round draft pick. Omenihu must pass a physical for the trade to be executed. In addition, the team announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been released:

LB ﻿Tyrell Adams﻿

The following player has been waived:

K ﻿Joey Slye﻿

The following players have been released from the team's practice squad:

LB ﻿Nathan Gerry﻿

RB ﻿Jacques Patrick﻿

DL ﻿Eddie Yarbrough﻿

The following player has been placed on the practice squad Injured Reserve List:

S ﻿Kai Nacua﻿

Omenihu (6-5, 280) was originally drafted by the Texans in fifth round (161st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with Houston (2019-21), he has appeared in 35 games (seven starts) and registered 41 tackles, 7.0 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has also added one tackle in two postseason games. In 2021, Omenihu has appeared in six games (two starts) and registered 11 tackles.