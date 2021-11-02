Presented by

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Nov. 2 Trade Deadline

Nov 02, 2021 at 02:26 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have acquired DL Charles Omenihu (oh-MEN-ah-who) from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2023 sixth round draft pick. Omenihu must pass a physical for the trade to be executed. In addition, the team announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been released:

LB ﻿Tyrell Adams﻿

The following player has been waived:

K ﻿Joey Slye﻿

The following players have been released from the team's practice squad:

LB ﻿Nathan Gerry﻿

RB ﻿Jacques Patrick﻿

DL ﻿Eddie Yarbrough﻿

The following player has been placed on the practice squad Injured Reserve List:

S ﻿Kai Nacua﻿

Omenihu (6-5, 280) was originally drafted by the Texans in fifth round (161st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with Houston (2019-21), he has appeared in 35 games (seven starts) and registered 41 tackles, 7.0 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has also added one tackle in two postseason games. In 2021, Omenihu has appeared in six games (two starts) and registered 11 tackles.

A 24-year-old native of Rowlett, TX, Omenihu attended the University of Texas, where he appeared in 51 games (33 starts) and finished with 99 tackles, 17.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Related Content

news

49ers Activate DL from Reserve/Suspended List; Sign S to Practice Squad

Defensive lineman ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended List. The team also signed safety ﻿Tony Jefferson II﻿ to the team's practice squad. Read more for details.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Week 7

The 49ers have activated running back JaMycal Hasty and made a series of other moves in advance of their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Make a Series of Other Moves

The 49ers have signed two players to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for running back JaMycal Hasty.
news

49ers Waive Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers have waived cornerback Davontae Harris and running back Jacques Patrick.
news

49ers Activate CB Davontae Harris from IR; Release CB Buster Skrine

See more on the 49ers moves heading into their Week 6 Bye.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5

Team announces series of roster moves heading into #SFvsAZ
news

49ers Sign K Joey Slye; Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The 49ers made a series of moves on Tuesday. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign CB Buster Skrine; Open IR Practice Window for Two Players

The 49ers have signed Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ and ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #GBvsSF

Week 3 roster moves ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs Packers
news

49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson, DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed Thompson﻿ and Yarbrough﻿ to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿.
news

49ers Sign RB Jacques Patrick; CB Release Dee Virgin

The 49ers signed Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to a one-year deal and released CB Dee Virgin from the team's practice squad.
Advertising