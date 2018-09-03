49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed DB Antone Exum Jr. and OL Matt Tobin to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S Marcell Harris and RB Jerick McKinnon on the Injured Reserve List. The team has also signed OL Zack Golditch to the practice squad.

Exum Jr. (6-0, 219) spent training camp with the 49ers and was released by the team on September 1, 2018.

Exum Jr. will wear number 38.

Tobin (6-6, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 29, 2013. In four years with the Eagles (2013-16), he appeared in 42 games (21 starts) and one postseason contest along the offensive line. On August 22, 2017, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks where he appeared in 15 games last season. Tobin signed with the New England Patriots on March 17, 2018 and was released by the team on September 1.

A 28-year-old native of Dyersville, IA, Tobin appeared in 29 games (22 starts) in five years (2008-12) at the University of Iowa. As a senior in 2012, he started all 12 games for the Hawkeyes, playing both tackle and guard.

Tobin will wear number 64.