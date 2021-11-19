49ers and Save Our Water Team Up to Encourage Californians to Conserve

The San Francisco 49ers and Save Our Water announced on Friday that they are teaming up to encourage all Californians to take actions now to save water for current and future water needs, following the second driest year on record. The partnership aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation at a critical time in California and the Western U.S.

To kickoff the partnership, the 49ers created water-conscious signage around restrooms and water fountains and published a water conservation information webpage. The team is also working on a public service announcement launching in December that will feature star wide receiver Deebo Samuel encouraging California residents to go the extra yard to conserve water.

"As the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area, we have called the state of California home for 75 years. We recognize our responsibility to encourage the Faithful to use less water, especially during these crucial times," said 49ers Executive Vice President and Levi's® Stadium General Manager Jim Mercurio. "We are confident that partnering with Save Our Water will enhance our ability to help educate all Californians and provide additional tools and resources geared toward conserving water for the future of our communities and our families."

Since opening in 2014, Levi's Stadium has made sustainability and water conservation a top priority by implementing water saving practices throughout the entire stadium. For example, the venue led the way as the first in California to connect to its city's recycled water system, which now accounts for about 85 percent of all water usage. Use of recycled water and installation of water-efficient fixtures have helped reduce water consumption in the stadium by 44 percent.

As communities across the state grapple with another year in drought, the 49ers and Save Our Water are encouraging everyday life efforts and practices to save water. From checking for leaks to turning off sprinklers on rainy days, there are several impactful changes that can be made around the home.

"California is experiencing historic drought conditions driven by climate change and as we anticipate another dry water year, we are calling on all Californians to come together to save water," said Ryan Bailey, DWR's Water Use Efficiency Branch Manager. "We are excited to have the 49ers as partners in this conservation effort and together we encourage everyone to make daily changes to conserve water."

In response to the drought conditions in California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced in October an executive order expanding the drought emergency in additional counties, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, and urging Californians to double down on water conservation efforts. For more information on how Californians can take action today to save water, visit SaveOurWater.com.