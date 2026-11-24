The San Francisco 49ers and Meta today announced a landmark multi-year partnership, naming Meta the Official Moment Maker of the NFL franchise. Built on a shared commitment to innovate and create meaningful memories for life, the partnership unites two Bay Area-born organizations for the future of the sports fan experience.

Headlining the partnership, the 49ers and Meta plan to gift all 49ers suite partners and club season ticket members a free pair of Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses to celebrate the 49ers 80th anniversary. Through this initiative, more than 4,700 members will receive Meta's next-gen technology directly to their homes, giving them a first-of-its-kind VIP experience. Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses allow fans to capture their fan experience through photos and videos hands-free, listen to music, and get help from Meta AI, all while staying in the moment

"Innovation and technology are part of our franchise's DNA, from the West Coast offense, to Levi's® Stadium, to the future of the fan experience," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Operating Officer. "Meta has been at the forefront of technology for a long time. That, paired with being Silicon Valley neighbors, made this partnership a perfect fit. We are thrilled to continue providing members with exclusive benefits and look forward to seeing the content they create with Meta's AI glasses."

In addition to gifting thousands of Meta AI glasses, Meta has joined the 49ers global marketing efforts in the UK, UAE, and Mexico as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program. Over the next several years, Meta will support the team's mission to reach new fans, grow the game of American football, and leave a lasting impact on international communities. As a first step, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been named the Official Instant Messenger Provider of the 49ers, enabling fast and efficient communication globally for the team.

"Game day is about being in the moment from the tailgate to victory and the best way to capture it all is handsfree with Oakley Meta glasses. As a lifelong member of the 49ers Faithful, I'm fired up that we are now an official partner and will help connect fans to the team we love," said Andrew Bosworth, Chief Technology Officer at Meta.

Meta and the 49ers plan to explore additional opportunities to integrate technology and AI across the organization.

This season, 49ers fans can also look forward to seeing 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk sport Meta AI glasses as a brand ambassador in a new campaign.