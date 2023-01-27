49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis to Be Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Jan 27, 2023 at 03:30 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis will be inducted as part of a five-person class for 2023.

Willis joins Keena Turner, Harris Barton, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, George Seifert, Jerry Rice and countless other 49ers legends who are already a part of the Hall.

Originally a first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Mississippi, Willis spent his entire eight-year career with San Francisco. The linebacker made seven Pro Bowl appearances (2007-2013) and earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors for five years (2007, 2009-2012). Willis amassed eight interceptions, 16 forces fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 20.5 sacks and two touchdowns in 112 career games.

The other four inductees this year are former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, NBA legend Gary Payton Sr., former undefeated professional boxer Andre Ward and FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy.

