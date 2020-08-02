Sunday, Aug 02, 2020 02:05 PM

49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have re-signed DL Alex Barrett.

Barrett (6-2, 250) was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, and was later waived on July 30.

A 26-year-old native of Mesa, AZ, Barrett attended San Diego State University where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 169 tackles, 19.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Related Content

Cinco 49ers Logran el NFL Top 100 del 2020
news

Cinco 49ers Logran el NFL Top 100 del 2020

Por el décimo año consecutivo, los actuales jugadores de la NFL han votado para determinar los mejores 100 jugadores que juegan en la liga. San Francisco empató en tercer lugar con mas representantes en el conteo anual con cinco de ellos.
Morning Report: Roster Moves, PFF's NFL Backfield Ratings, NFL.com Ranks Top NFC Training Camp Position Battles
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, PFF's NFL Backfield Ratings, NFL.com Ranks Top NFC Training Camp Position Battles

San Francisco announces roster moves, Pro Football Focus rates all 32 NFL backfields heading into the 2020 season, NFL.com ranks the top position battles to watch.
49ers Announce Roster Moves
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

The 49ers have made the following roster moves as the team prepares for Training Camp. 
Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF

George Kittle is the final 49ers player announced on NFL's Top 100, NFL.com writers discuss Top 10 snubs, Richard Sherman says Jimmy Garoppolo could have Pro Bowl season in 2020.

Advertising