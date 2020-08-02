49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have re-signed DL Alex Barrett.
Barrett (6-2, 250) was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, and was later waived on July 30.
A 26-year-old native of Mesa, AZ, Barrett attended San Diego State University where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 169 tackles, 19.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.