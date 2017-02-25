49ers Agree to Terms With DT Earl Mitchell On Four-Year Deal

"As soon as Earl hit the open market, he became a priority for us to sign," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "A man of high character, he represents everything we want to be as a football team. Earl is a tone-setter who plays the game with a tremendous passion and the effort necessary to win in this league. We believe those qualities are contagious and will help to make our team stronger. We look forward to the impact Earl will have on the field, in the locker room and in our community."Mitchell (6-3, 310) was originally drafted in the third round (81st overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He spent four seasons (2010-13) with the Texans before signing with the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 12, 2014.