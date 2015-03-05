49ers Agree to Terms with DT Darnell Dockett

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with DT Darnell Dockett.
A three-time Pro-Bowl selection, Dockett (6-4, 290) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (64th overall selection) of the 2004 NFL Draft. He joins the 49ers after missing the 2014 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp. During his 11 seasons with the Cardinals, Dockett started 156 of the 158 games in which he has played and has registered 530 tackles, 40.5 sacks, 19 passes defensed, 13 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions. His three Pro Bowl appearances (2007, 2009 & 2010) are more than any defensive lineman in Cardinals franchise history.
A 33-year-old native of Burtonsville, MD, Dockett attended Florida State University where he played in 49 games (47 starts). The Atlantic Coast Conference's 2003 Defensive Player of the Year, Dockett registered 247 tackles, 64 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his career with the Seminoles.
