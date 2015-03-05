49ers Agree to Terms with DT Darnell Dockett

Mar 05, 2015 at 06:15 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with DT Darnell Dockett.

A three-time Pro-Bowl selection, Dockett (6-4, 290) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (64th overall selection) of the 2004 NFL Draft. He joins the 49ers after missing the 2014 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp. During his 11 seasons with the Cardinals, Dockett started 156 of the 158 games in which he has played and has registered 530 tackles, 40.5 sacks, 19 passes defensed, 13 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions. His three Pro Bowl appearances (2007, 2009 & 2010) are more than any defensive lineman in Cardinals franchise history. 

A 33-year-old native of Burtonsville, MD, Dockett attended Florida State University where he played in 49 games (47 starts). The Atlantic Coast Conference's 2003 Defensive Player of the Year, Dockett registered 247 tackles, 64 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his career with the Seminoles.

Darnell Dockett's NFL Career in Photos

In 11 seasons, the veteran defensive tackle has amassed 40.5 career sacks and three Pro Bowl selections.

No Title
1 / 38
No Title
2 / 38
No Title
3 / 38
No Title
4 / 38
No Title
5 / 38
No Title
6 / 38
No Title
7 / 38
No Title
8 / 38
No Title
9 / 38
No Title
10 / 38
No Title
11 / 38
No Title
12 / 38
No Title
13 / 38
No Title
14 / 38
No Title
15 / 38
No Title
16 / 38
No Title
17 / 38
No Title
18 / 38
No Title
19 / 38
No Title
20 / 38
No Title
21 / 38
No Title
22 / 38
No Title
23 / 38
No Title
24 / 38
No Title
25 / 38
No Title
26 / 38
No Title
27 / 38
No Title
28 / 38
No Title
29 / 38
No Title
30 / 38
No Title
31 / 38
No Title
32 / 38
No Title
33 / 38
No Title
34 / 38
No Title
35 / 38
No Title
36 / 38
No Title
37 / 38
No Title
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Chase Young

Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Chase Young.
news

Brock Purdy on Learning from Week 16 and Prepping for Commanders Defense

Quarterback Brock Purdy discussed learning lessons from Week 16 and game planning for the Washington Commanders defensive front.
news

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders (Week 17)

Broadcast and stream info for the 49ers Week 17 matchup against the Commanders.
news

Un Nuevo Liniero Defensivo y Una Larga Lista de Lesionados en los 49ers 

Los San Francisco 49ers se preparan para encarar su último juego de visitante en la temporada regular, cuando viajen a Washington para enfrentar a los Commanders en la Semana 17.
Advertising