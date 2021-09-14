49ers Activation Plan to Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

The San Francisco 49ers will unveil a multi-channel marketing initiative tomorrow to celebrate Latinx culture within the organization and amongst their fans in conjunction with the NFL's annual Latinx Heritage Month. As Latinx fan bases grow around the league, the 49ers will celebrate the impact the Latinx population has had on the game and the country from September 15 to October 15 in conjunction with the rest of the NFL and its teams.

The NFL's theme for the month is "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) as teams across the league help amplify the Latinx culture and voices through different programming. Through digital programming, the 49ers will showcase Spanish-language content featuring Latinx community members, history, culture, art, education, and imagery associated with the 49ers. On 49ers.com there will be original Spanish articles and videos as well as translated articles. The team's Latinx employee resource group, 49ers L.E.A.D. (Latinx Empowerment, Advancement, and Development), participated in developing this overall activation plan.

The focal point of the 49ers Latinx Heritage Month celebration will be the home opening game on Sunday, September 26 against the Green Bay Packers on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Both in-stadium and online, the campaign will be reflected with on-field graphics and wall banners, video board graphics, in-game entertainment, and social media content.

This year's Latinx Heritage Month also celebrates the introduction of a new voice to the 49ers Spanish-language radio broadcast team. New color analyst Carlos Yustin, the sports anchor for Telemundo 48 Bay Area, made his debut with the 49ers with the Week 1 win over Detroit. He joins play-by-play Jesus Zarate in the booth all season long. The 49ers originally launched their Spanish-language content initiative in 2018 with live radio broadcasts of every 49ers game and a weekly in-studio show, all airing on 49ers.com. Providing the most comprehensive content offering ever produced for the team's Latinx fanbase, the organization's 49ers Studios broadcast team has partnered with Telemundo 48 to broadcast all 49ers games in Spanish. As a subsidiary of NBC Sports Bay Area, Telemundo 48 is an official broadcast partner of the 49ers.