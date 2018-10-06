49ers Activate WR Victor Bolden Jr., Promote DL Ryan Delaire

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that the NFL has activated WR Victor Bolden Jr. and the team promoted DL Ryan Delaire to the active roster from the practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived DB Tyvis Powell and OL Najee Toran.

Bolden Jr. (5-8, 178) signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2017. He appeared in nine games last season and registered 19 kickoff returns for 396 yards, four punt returns for 23 yards and one forced fumble on special teams.

Bolden Jr. will wear number 17.

Delaire (6-4, 260) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 8, 2015. After he was waived by Tampa Bay on September 5, 2015, he was signed to the Washington Redskins practice squad on September 7, 2015. On September 30, 2015, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers active roster where he went on to appear in 15 games and register 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed in two seasons (2015-16). He also appeared in one playoff game for Carolina in 2015 and registered one tackle. Delaire was waived by the Panthers on July 25, 2017 and later signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 11, 2018. He was waived by Indianapolis on September 2 and signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 26.

A 26-year-old native of Windsor, CT, Delaire attended Towson University for two seasons (2013-14) where he started 27 games and registered 132 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four passes defensed. He transferred to Towson after three years (2010-12) at the University of Massachusetts. At UMass, he appeared in 18 games and finished with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Delaire will wear number 92.