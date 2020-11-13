49ers Activate WR Kendrick Bourne from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 13, 2020 at 09:58 AM
49ers
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have activated WR ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ from the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

