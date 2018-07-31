49ers Activate Three Players from PUP, Two from NFI

The following players have been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
G - Jonathan Cooper
WR - Trent Taylor
LB - Dekoda Watson
The following players have been activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury List:
S - Marcell Harris
LB - Malcolm Smith
The 49ers don't have any more players on PUP and Kentavius Street is the only player on NFI. In addition, the 49ers announced that Arik Armstead is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Joshua Garnett is day-to-day with a knee injury and Cole Hikutini will miss the rest of the week with a groin injury.