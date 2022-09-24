Presented by

49ers Activate Spence From Practice Squad

Sep 24, 2022 at 02:23 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster move:

The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):

Related Content

news

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

news

Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered his first injury report for Week 3 and broke down new personnel additions announced Wednesday afternoon.

news

49ers Place Trey Lance on IR; Sign QB and RB to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve list, promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster and signed two players to the practice squad.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft

The San Francisco 49ers sustained three significant injuries in their home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers Sign LB Greenlaw to Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a two-year extension that will keep him in The Bay through 2024.

news

Statement from the 49ers on QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers shared an update following quarterback Trey Lance's injury sustained in Week 2.

news

49ers Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky to a Four-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension through the 2026 season.

news

Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have promoted Kemoko Turay to the active roster, placed Jordan Willis on IR and made other roster moves.

news

Elijah Mitchell Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have promoted Tashaun Gipson Sr., placed Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

news

49ers Activate Gipson Sr. and Turner From Practice Squad

The 49ers have activated S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and WR Malik Turner from the team's practice squad.

news

49ers Sign TE and WR to Practice Squad; Release Willie Snead IV

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.

Advertising