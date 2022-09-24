49ers Activate Spence From Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster move:
The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
- DL Akeem Spence
The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered his first injury report for Week 3 and broke down new personnel additions announced Wednesday afternoon.
The San Francisco 49ers have placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve list, promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster and signed two players to the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers sustained three significant injuries in their home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a two-year extension that will keep him in The Bay through 2024.
The San Francisco 49ers shared an update following quarterback Trey Lance's injury sustained in Week 2.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension through the 2026 season.
The 49ers have promoted Kemoko Turay to the active roster, placed Jordan Willis on IR and made other roster moves.
The 49ers have promoted Tashaun Gipson Sr., placed Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.
The 49ers have activated S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and WR Malik Turner from the team's practice squad.