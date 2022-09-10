49ers Activate Gipson Sr. and Turner From Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.
The 49ers have signed LB Buddy Johnson and OL Leroy Watson to the team's practice squad.
General manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters shared insight into the construction of the 53-man roster and practice squad.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to the practice squad.
The 49ers have moved Ward and Robinson to the Injured Reserve list, waived Sermon and announced the practice squad and other roster moves.
The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.
The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.
Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.
The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.