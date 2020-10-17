49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have activated WR Richie James to the active roster from the Injured Reserve List. The team also activated DL Darrion Daniels and WR Kevin White from the team's practice squad.

James (5-9, 185) was originally placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 18, 2020.

James will wear number 13.

Daniels (6-3, 311) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28, 2020, He was waived by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day,

A 22-year-old native of Dallas, TX, Daniels attended the University of Nebraska where he started 11 games and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception in 2019. Daniels also spent four years at Oklahoma State (2015-18), where he appeared in 40 games (four starts) and notched 64 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.

Daniels will wear number 65.

White (6-3, 216) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears as the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bears (2015-18), he has appeared in 14 games (five starts) and registered 25 receptions for 285 yards. On March 15, 2019, White signed with the Arizona Cardinals and was later released on August 22, 2019. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 27, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. White was activated from team's practice squad on October 10, and appeared in San Francisco's Week 5 game versus the Miami Dolphins, prior to reverting back to the practice squad on October 12.

A 28-year-old native of Emmaus, PA, White spent two years (2013-14) at West Virginia University where he appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and finished with 144 receptions for 1,954 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a senior in 2014, White earned All-America and First-Team All-Big 12 honors after finishing the season with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. White transferred to West Virginia after two years (2011-12) at Lackawanna (PA) College where he tallied 36 receptions for 535 yards and six touchdowns.