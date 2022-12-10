49ers Activate RB Coleman and CB Johnson from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad:
The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad:
The 49ers have placed running back Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have promoted DL T.Y. McGill to the active roster and waived DL Kemoko Turay.
The San Fransisco 49ers signed quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers have activated Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz and Jordan Willis from the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad, released TE Troy Fumagalli and opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.
The 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft choice.