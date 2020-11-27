49ers Announce Roster Moves

Nov 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have activated DT ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The team also signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad and released WR Chris Finke.

Matthews (6-3, 215) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Eagles (2014-16 & 2018-19), Buffalo Bills (2017) and 49ers (2019), he has appeared in 73 games (46 starts) and registered 274 receptions for 3,288 yards (12.0 average) and 22 touchdowns. Matthews spent part of the season with the 49ers in 2019 and appeared in one game.

A 28-year-old native of Madison, AL, Matthews attended Vanderbilt University. In four years with the Commodores (2010-13), he played in 51 games (37 starts) and finished his career as the SEC's all-time leader in receptions (262) and receiving yards (3,759) and totaled a school-record 24 receiving touchdowns.

Finke (5-9, 186) signed to the team's practice squad on October 28, 2020.

The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

