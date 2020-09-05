49ers Announce Roster Moves

Sep 05, 2020 at 03:09 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have released 23 players as well as waived/injured OL Ross Reynolds. The team also activated WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ from the Active/Non-Football Injury List and placed DL Ronald Blair III, C Weston Richburg and DL Jullian Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

The following players have been released:

  • DL Alex Barrett
  • WR River Cracraft
  • S Johnathan Cyprien
  • DL Darrion Daniels
  • LB Evan Foster
  • OL Hroniss Grasu
  • TE MarQueis Gray
  • TE Chase Harrell
  • CB Tim Harris Jr.
  • RB JaMycal Hasty
  • FB Josh Hokit
  • WR Jauan Jennings
  • CB Dontae Johnson
  • OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
  • DL Dion Jordan
  • DL Cameron Malveaux
  • S Jared Mayden
  • WR Shawn Poindexter
  • OL Dakoda Shepley
  • OL William Sweet
  • CB Jamar Taylor
  • LB Joe Walker
  • WR Kevin White

