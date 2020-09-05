49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have released 23 players as well as waived/injured OL Ross Reynolds. The team also activated WR Deebo Samuel from the Active/Non-Football Injury List and placed DL Ronald Blair III, C Weston Richburg and DL Jullian Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.
The following players have been released:
- DL Alex Barrett
- WR River Cracraft
- S Johnathan Cyprien
- DL Darrion Daniels
- LB Evan Foster
- OL Hroniss Grasu
- TE MarQueis Gray
- TE Chase Harrell
- CB Tim Harris Jr.
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- FB Josh Hokit
- WR Jauan Jennings
- CB Dontae Johnson
- OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
- DL Dion Jordan
- DL Cameron Malveaux
- S Jared Mayden
- WR Shawn Poindexter
- OL Dakoda Shepley
- OL William Sweet
- CB Jamar Taylor
- LB Joe Walker
- WR Kevin White