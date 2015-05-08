49ers 2015 Rookie Class Pronunciation Guide

The San Francisco 49ers signed nine players as undrafted free agents.
Pronunciation Guide
Over the last week or so, the San Francisco 49ers added 19 rookies to their roster.
Some players, like running back Mike Davis, have fairly easy names to pronounce. Others, however, are a bit more tricky.
With that in mind, we decided to make a cheat sheet for all the new 49ers names that might give you pause.
S Jaquiski Tartt (juh-QUAH-skee)
P Bradley Pinion (pin-YUN)
WR Dres Anderson (drezz)
WR Issac Blakeney (blake-NEE)
WR Darius Davis (dare-REE-us)
Bonus: Three free agents
CB Shareece Wright (shuh-REESE)
G/T Erik Pears (PEERS)
LB Nick Bellore (ba-LORE)
New Graduate
A hearty congratulations is in order for Garrison Smith, who earned his college degree from Georgia on Friday.
The 49ers nose tackle was unfortunately unable to attend the convocation, but it appears as if some friends in Anthens made sure his precense was still felt.