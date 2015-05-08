 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers 2015 Rookie Class Pronunciation Guide

May 08, 2015 at 10:29 AM

2015 49ers Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers signed nine players as undrafted free agents.

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah
1 / 34
No Title
2 / 34
No Title
3 / 34
No Title
4 / 34
No Title
5 / 34
No Title
6 / 34
Issac Blakeney, WR, Duke
7 / 34
No Title
8 / 34
No Title
9 / 34
No Title
10 / 34
DiAndre Campbell, WR, Washington
11 / 34
No Title
12 / 34
Darius Davis, WR, Henderson State
13 / 34
No Title
14 / 34
No Title
15 / 34
Patrick Miller, OL, Auburn
16 / 34
Marcus Rush, DL, Michigan State
17 / 34
No Title
18 / 34
No Title
19 / 34
No Title
20 / 34
Dylan Thompson, QB, South Carolina
21 / 34
No Title
22 / 34
No Title
23 / 34
No Title
24 / 34
No Title
25 / 34
DeAndrew White, WR, Alabama
26 / 34
No Title
27 / 34
No Title
28 / 34
No Title
29 / 34
No Title
30 / 34
No Title
31 / 34
No Title
32 / 34
Jermaine Whitehead, S, Auburn
33 / 34
No Title
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  • In this Friday edition of Niners Daily, we get you hooked on phonics and congratulate a 49ers nose tackle on a tremendous accomplishment.*

Pronunciation Guide

Over the last week or so, the San Francisco 49ers added 19 rookies to their roster.

Some players, like running back Mike Davis, have fairly easy names to pronounce. Others, however, are a bit more tricky.

With that in mind, we decided to make a cheat sheet for all the new 49ers names that might give you pause.

S Jaquiski Tartt (juh-QUAH-skee)

P Bradley Pinion (pin-YUN)

WR Dres Anderson (drezz)

WR Issac Blakeney (blake-NEE)

WR Darius Davis (dare-REE-us)

Bonus: Three free agents

CB Shareece Wright (shuh-REESE)

G/T Erik Pears (PEERS)

LB Nick Bellore (ba-LORE)

New Graduate

A hearty congratulations is in order for Garrison Smith, who earned his college degree from Georgia on Friday.

The 49ers nose tackle was unfortunately unable to attend the convocation, but it appears as if some friends in Anthens made sure his precense was still felt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kittle Sidelined from Practice; Bosa and Warner Talk First Super Bowl Experience

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner discussed memories of their first Super Bowl experience and leveling up the defense for the big game.
news

Kittle Sidelined from Practice; Bosa and Warner Talk First Super Bowl Experience

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner discussed memories of their first Super Bowl experience and leveling up the defense for the big game.
news

Morning Report: Sports Stars Show Support for 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising