49 in 49: CB Alfonzo Dennard

Now, as he's attempting to join other elite football players on the NFL stage, Dennard is confident his 4.55, 40-yard dash speed and 37-inch vertical jump (which he posted at the combine) will prove to defensive back-needy teams that he can step in and compete.

The Nebraska corner said he even patterns his game after Green Bay Packers defensive standout Charles Woodson. Dennard later said he brings a different skill set than his former teammate Prince Amukamara, who was drafted 19th overall by the New York Giants last season.

In his mind, Dennard's play developed even more in his senior year, despite not having Amukamara covering the opposite side of the field. With Corey Raymond, a former NFL defensive back, serving as Nebraska's new defensive backs coach in 2011, Dennard focused on improving his footwork to go along with his physical jamming style at the line of scrimmage.

Asked to compare his game to Amukamara's, Dennard was rather blunt in his assessment:

"I'm a more physical guy. He plays off a lot. I'd rather press," Dennard said. "We are similar because of our work ethics. Both of us want to be the best. When he was there, he taught me a lot and I taught him a lot. We both fed off each other."

Dennard competed throughout his Huskers career, not just as an upperclassman.

As a true freshman, Dennard recorded 12 tackles and eventually worked his way into a more consistent role, making nine starts the following year as a sophomore. As a junior, playing opposite of Amukamara, Dennard was voted second-team all-conference, a year when Nebraska finished its run in the Big 12 Conference.

Dennard rekindled some of those conference rivalries earlier this offseason at the 2012 Senior Bowl. Performing in front of all the league's talent evaluators, Dennard was asked to show his off-coverage skills.

"It was different a lot from press man," he explained. "That's what I was taught at Nebraska – go up in the receiver's face all day long. But when they told me to play off, I didn't question that either. I'll do whatever they tell me to do. I don't think it's a big deal, though.

"People know I can press, and I just need to work at playing off."

With just about every NFL team possessing wide receivers with top-flight speed, Dennard's intention to show well-rounded skills is a must from now until the NFL Draft.

Dennard doesn't look at it like he has something to prove to NFL teams. He merely sees the pre-draft process as showing clubs his ability to adapt and get better.

"I've got four years of film, but I always can get better at everything I do," Dennard said. "I can get more fluid in my hips, footwork. I can improve a lot."

Dennard prides himself on being a quick learner, and is even open to playing for a team that prefers zone defenses to man-to-man schemes.

For all his life, Dennard has made a point to improve based on competition.

Growing up with so many siblings, he had no choice but to.

"It toughened us up a lot," Dennard said. "That's why I have my physical ability."