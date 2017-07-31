3 Evaluations of 49ers Rookies from HC Kyle Shanahan

Foster now has three interceptions in four practices. Monday's takeaway, which came on a play-action pass, was Shanahan's favorite. Apparently the 49ers offense ran a similar play on Sunday, and Foster bit hard on the play fake.

According to Shanahan, Foster committed to the run, blew up the fullback and went searching for the running back before realizing it was a pass play. That led to a receiver running wide open behind him. On Monday, Foster read play-action correctly and made a play on the football.

"The one he got today I was probably the most excited," Shanahan said. "He had the same play today and he didn't fill up in the run, and he dropped back and got a pick. So, it's just, one play he got beat on bad yesterday and today we ran the same play at him and he got an interception off of it. That's what you want to see."2. DL Solomon Thomas

Shanahan reiterated that it's far too soon for any grand analysis of Thomas' play thus far. It is only his first week in the NFL, after all. It's a long month and the 49ers are going to give Thomas ample time before grading his play.

Still, the coach went on to explain what he's seen so far from the third-overall pick.