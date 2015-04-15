26 Top Prospects to Attend 2015 NFL Draft

The draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 30th. Notable prospects attending the event include defensive players like USC defensive end Leonard Williams, Florida pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr., Nebraska edge-rusher Randy Gregory as well as offensive impact players such as West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White, Louisville wideout DeVante Parker, and Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon.

Several analysts from around the web have the 49ers set to pick a defensive player with the 15th overall pick.

A player that some analysts have going to the 49ers in their mock drafts is Arik Armstead. A dominant defensive end from Oregon, Armstead is considered by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as a player with "a lot of potential for the future" who will need time to adjust to the pro-level of play in the NFL. The 6-foot-7, 292-pound lineman could be an impact player for coach Jim Tomsula's defensive line should the 49ers elect to make him the franchise's first-round pick.

Another popular mock-draft selection is Washington nose tackle Danny Shelton. According to Charley Casserly of NFL.com, the 340-pound prospect would "immediately improve the 49ers run defense." Shelton, an academic All-American in 2014, has drawn comparisons to Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork