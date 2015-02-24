2015 NFL Draft Prospects with 49ers Bloodlines

As they say, like father like son.

Three prospects at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine have fathers who played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Will the team draft any of its alumni's offspring? We will have to wait until April 30-May 2 to find out.

For now, let's get to know the father-son combos a little more.

(If we missed any prospects with ties to the 49ers, please let us know in the comment section below.)

Tevin and Tim McDonald

Son:Tevin, a safety, played two outstanding seasons at UCLA before being dismissed from the team. He was a freshman All-American in 2011 and tallied 79 tackles as a sophomore in 2012. He finished his college career with two seasons at Eastern Washington, amassing 78 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior last fall.

At the combine, Tevin ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and lifted 19 reps on the bench press, fourth most among safeties. Like the remaining two prospects on this list, Tevin is projected to be a late-round draft pick.

Father:Tim, also a safety, played 13 NFL seasons, the last seven of which came with the 49ers (1993-1999). He was a six-time Pro Bowler and during San Francisco's 1994 championship season, he recorded 76 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns.