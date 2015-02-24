2015 NFL Draft Prospects with 49ers Bloodlines

Eastern Washington's Tevin McDonald, Fresno State's Josh Harper and Penn State's Mike Hull all have fathers who played for San Francisco.
As they say, like father like son.
Three prospects at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine have fathers who played for the San Francisco 49ers.
Will the team draft any of its alumni's offspring? We will have to wait until April 30-May 2 to find out.
For now, let's get to know the father-son combos a little more.
Tevin and Tim McDonald
Son:Tevin, a safety, played two outstanding seasons at UCLA before being dismissed from the team. He was a freshman All-American in 2011 and tallied 79 tackles as a sophomore in 2012. He finished his college career with two seasons at Eastern Washington, amassing 78 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior last fall.
At the combine, Tevin ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and lifted 19 reps on the bench press, fourth most among safeties. Like the remaining two prospects on this list, Tevin is projected to be a late-round draft pick.
Father:Tim, also a safety, played 13 NFL seasons, the last seven of which came with the 49ers (1993-1999). He was a six-time Pro Bowler and during San Francisco's 1994 championship season, he recorded 76 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns.
His best statistical season was in 1998, when he tallied 133 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.
Josh and Willie Harper
Son:Josh, a wide receiver, recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his final two years at Fresno State. As a senior, he caught 90 passes for 1,097 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the youngest of nine children, including siblings who work for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.
At the combine, he said, "I was born into a Niners fan." He added that he believes he can duplicate the success his former Fresno State teammate, Davante Adams, has had with the Green Bay Packers.
Father:Willie, a linebacker, played 11 seasons for the 49ers from 1973-1983. He had three career interceptions and recovered a key fumble in San Francisco's Super Bowl XVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Back in 2008, 49ers.com senior reporter Taylor Price wrote about Willie's inclusion in the team's 10-year club.
Mike and Tom Hull
Son:Mike, a linebacker, had a monster senior year last fall at Penn State, accounting for 138 tackles, two sacks and an interceptions. For his efforts, he was awarded the title of Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, an honor Chris Borland earned last season before turning in an impressive rookie campaign for the 49ers.
Mike carried that momentum to the combine, finishing in the top five among linebackers in bench press (31 reps, second), 3-cone drill (6.99 seconds, fifth) and 60-yard shuttle (11.52 seconds, third).
Father:Tom, also a linebacker, was drafted by the 49ers in the 12th round of the 1974 NFL Draft. He played 13 games for San Francisco that season before joining the Green Bay Packers in 1975.
The younger Hull said he used to watch old film of his father from his playing days.
"It was like on VHS," Mike said. "We weren't very similar. My dad was a bruiser, and he played traditional middle 'backer. He basically just lined up over the center and went to work."