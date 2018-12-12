20 Questions with 49ers LT Joe Staley

11. Who is your favorite offensive lineman of all time?

I was always in awe of Larry Allen. He's the only offensive lineman I knew about when I switched to tackle in college. Playing with him my rookie year was really cool for me.

12. If you could know the absolute truth to one question, what would that question be?

Who built the pyramids?

13. What's something that you get way too excited about that most people would find odd?

Baseball cards. Collecting trading cards is my passion.

14. Who was your favorite athlete growing up?

Barry Sanders – cause he played for the Lions, and I'm from Michigan.

15. Is there anything that you see from your younger teammates that makes you feel old?

Literally everything they do every single day. There's not a day or a second that goes by where I feel like, "Wow these are my peers."

16. What is something that is significantly improved since you got drafted?

The food in our cafeteria is way better.

17. What is your favorite part about being an offensive lineman?

Being able to eat whatever you want because you have to keep weight on.

18. Who is your favorite teammate ever?

Frank Gore. He's the hardest worker I've ever been around. He's a Hall of Famer – first ballot.

19. Who is the best trash talker you've ever come across?

That's one of the most overstated things about the NFL. Everyone thinks that people talk trash all the time. Nobody talks trash. It's really just defensive backs and receivers. I don't talk trash ever.

20. What is your favorite movie that you watch with your kids?