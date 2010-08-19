20 Questions: LB Parys Haralson

Fifth-year linebacker Parys Haralson is looking to have another great season after recording 45 tackles and five sacks in 2009. 49ers.com recently caught up with the starting outside linebacker to see how training camp is going as well as to find out more about him.1. Do you know the words to "Rocky Top"?**

Yeah, I wouldn't be a good Volunteer if I didn't. 2. What's your favorite sack of your career?

Probably this one I had on Brett Favre two years ago, when he was on the Jets. I don't know why, but that one stands out.

3. Which offensive tackle do you most look forward to facing?

Any of them. It doesn't matter to me who I'm facing, I just want to get out there and play.

4. What's your goal for the upcoming season?

I just want to do whatever I can to help this team win. But if I had to pick an individual goal, it would be to get double-digit sacks.

5. What's your favorite drill during training camp?

The nutcracker.

6. What road city do you most look forward to?

London, that will be a great experience.

7. Which teammate have you gotten closer to this training camp?

I have a great relationship with all of my teammates, but I've really liked getting to know the new guys.

8. What's the best thing you can cook?

Boiled eggs.

9. Who was your favorite cartoon character growing up?

The Smurfs – all of them. I loved that show.

10. What's your favorite kind of juice?

Cranberry.

11. Where's your favorite vacation spot?

Mississippi. That's where I'm from and I go back whenever I can.