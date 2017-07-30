14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 30

2.** Reuben Foster was Sunday's defensive MVP. He ended one team period with a pick-six, jumping a quick slant and taking it to the house. It was Foster's second interception of camp. He also had two emphatic run stops. On one play, Foster came like a missile into the backfield towards Raheem Mostert for a three-yard loss.

3. Goodwin continues to be the 49ers most dangerous playmaker. After dominating the 1-on-1 period, he opened the first team period with a 60-yard touchdown from Hoyer. Goodwin's speed is real, and it's been on display in each of the 49ers first three practices. He had another sizeable gain on a slant from left to right.

4. As for the o-line vs. d-line matchups, Joe Staley showed he's still the best offensive lineman on the team. DeForest Buckner, Earl Mitchell, Garrett Celek and Arik Armstead all had solid reps as well (h/t Matt Barrows).

5. Eric Reid injured his ankle on Sunday. He returned briefly before leaving the practice field. Kyle Shanahan said he hopes it isn't serious, but didn't have an update after practice. Jaquiski Tartt moved from free to strong safety and Vinnie Sunseri stepped in at free safety. Lorenzo Jerome also received a few first-team reps.

6. The Hoyer to Garçon connection was rolling throughout practice. Here's a list of the 2-to-15 completions:

A 15-yard pass to start practice over the middle.