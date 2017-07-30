14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 30

San Francisco 49ers training camp presented by SAP continued on Sunday with the first padded practice of the summer. The competitive session didn't disappoint, with several noteworthy plays on offense and defense.
Here are the top observations.
1. Sunday was the first time we've seen the 49ers partake in 1-on-1 drills; that includes the entire offseason program. Starting with the receiver vs. corner matchups, Pierre Garçon was dealing. He completed deep balls to Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garçon and Aldrick Robinson.
Garçon opened the drill by beating Rashard Robinson down the right sideline. Robinson held Garçon on the second rep and finally got his redemption with blanket coverage on their third matchup. Goodwin's best rep came on a double move to beat Robinson deep down the right sideline. Aldrick's long reception came on a go-route with Hoyer dropping a pass perfectly over his shoulder.
Dontae Johnson had an impressive PBU.
Other receivers who showed well in 1-on-1: Bruce Ellington, Victor Bolden Jr. and Kendrick Bourne.
**
2.** Reuben Foster was Sunday's defensive MVP. He ended one team period with a pick-six, jumping a quick slant and taking it to the house. It was Foster's second interception of camp. He also had two emphatic run stops. On one play, Foster came like a missile into the backfield towards Raheem Mostert for a three-yard loss.
3. Goodwin continues to be the 49ers most dangerous playmaker. After dominating the 1-on-1 period, he opened the first team period with a 60-yard touchdown from Hoyer. Goodwin's speed is real, and it's been on display in each of the 49ers first three practices. He had another sizeable gain on a slant from left to right.
4. As for the o-line vs. d-line matchups, Joe Staley showed he's still the best offensive lineman on the team. DeForest Buckner, Earl Mitchell, Garrett Celek and Arik Armstead all had solid reps as well (h/t Matt Barrows).
5. Eric Reid injured his ankle on Sunday. He returned briefly before leaving the practice field. Kyle Shanahan said he hopes it isn't serious, but didn't have an update after practice. Jaquiski Tartt moved from free to strong safety and Vinnie Sunseri stepped in at free safety. Lorenzo Jerome also received a few first-team reps.
6. The Hoyer to Garçon connection was rolling throughout practice. Here's a list of the 2-to-15 completions:
- A 15-yard pass to start practice over the middle.
- A big gain on a crossing route from left to right. Pierre Garçon stepped in as a lead blocker to clear the way up the right sideline for Garçon.
- A 15-yard play-action pass towards the right sideline.
- A 20-yard completion on a post route from right to left. Garçon did well to adjust to the back shoulder throw and made a contested catch.
7. Armstead (three sacks) and Aaron Lynch (two sacks) both had solid practices. Ahmad Brooks, Elvis Dumervil and Solomon Thomas also had would-be sacks.
8. Chanceller James picked up his second interception of camp with a pick over the middle of the field.
9. Matt Barkley's best throw came on a 15-yard stopping route to Jeremy Kerley through tight coverage.
10. C.J. Beathard completed a play-action pass deep left to DeAndre Carter.
11. We saw a 1-to-1 connection with Nick Mullens finding Bolden on a deep post down the middle of the field.
12. Eli Harold and Don Jones had impressive pass breakups.
13. Kyle Juszczyk had a pair of nice receptions, one up the right seam and another full-extension grab near the sideline.
14. A group of 49ers fans were in attendance at the SAP Performance Facility. Since the team was practicing on the field farthest from the designated bleachers for fans, Shanahan suggested to John Lynch that the fans move closer. Lynch put the idea in motion and brought fans down to the sideline for a better vantage point.