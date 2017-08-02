14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 2

After Tuesday's day off, the San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday for another padded session from the SAP Performance Facility. Here are the top happenings from 49ers camp.1. There was standout play from San Francisco's secondary. K'Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson were two defensive MVPs. Williams was a shutdown nickel corner throughout 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and full-team drills. He didn't allow a single reception during red-zone 1-on-1s. On one rep, he forced Jeremy Kerley to cut his route short of the goal line so that even if it were a completion, it wouldn't have gone for a touchdown. Williams also narrowly missed an interception during one 11-on-11 period.