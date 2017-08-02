14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 2

After Tuesday's day off, the San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday for another padded session from the SAP Performance Facility. Here are the top happenings from 49ers camp.1. There was standout play from San Francisco's secondary. K'Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson were two defensive MVPs. Williams was a shutdown nickel corner throughout 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and full-team drills. He didn't allow a single reception during red-zone 1-on-1s. On one rep, he forced Jeremy Kerley to cut his route short of the goal line so that even if it were a completion, it wouldn't have gone for a touchdown. Williams also narrowly missed an interception during one 11-on-11 period.
Johnson had a takeaway, an interception of Pierre Garçon down the left sideline. It was Hoyer's first pick of camp. The quarterback threw up a jump ball intended for Kerley and Johnson out-lept the receiver. It was an athletic play that highlighted Johnson's best practice of camp. He also had a play during red-zone 7-on-7s where he knocked the ball out of Aaron Burbridge's hands to prevent a sure touchdown.**
2.** Pierre Garçon continues to be the team's No. 1 back. He provided the top offensive highlight of the day. One a move the ball period, the first-team offense marched down the field, and Hyde capped the drive with a 5-yard tochdown run. On the play, "El Guapo" lowered an emphatic shoulder to run through a defensive back at the goal line. Hyde followed with his signature "end zone flexin'" touchdown celebration.
Tim Hightower also showed his physicality with a well-timed truck stick during an earlier team drill.3. Hoyer was absolutely dealing during 1-on-1 work. He lofted several throws over the shoulders of his receivers for touchdowns. Pierre Garçon caught two of those fades. They connected two more during team drills for sizeable gains. It appears that they have great rapport even as first time teammates. It's important to note that Matt Barkley was equally as impressive during this portion of practice.**
4.Marquise Goodwin, Bruce Ellington and DeAndre Smelter were others to make plays during 1-on-1s. Smelter had the most impressive catch of the period, adjusting to a ball in the corner of the end zone while having a defensive back draped all over him.5.** Some defensive notes: Earl Mitchell and Ray-Ray Armstrong each stopped a running play in the backfield. Ahmad Brooks (x2), Aaron Lynch, Dekoda Watson and Arik Armstead all had sacks.
DeForest Buckner had a sack that could be credited to the 49ers secondary. On play action, Hoyer was looking downfield for Goodwin, but Lorenzo Jerome kept up with the speedy receiver stride-for-stride. Brooks also had a leaping PBU up the right seam in coverage of Garrett Celek.6. Trent Taylor came down with the catch of the day during red-zone 7-on-7s. Near the left side of the end zone, Taylor lept for a ball from Barkley, made the catch and managed to keep both feet in bounds.**
7.Rookie defensive lineman D.J. Jones had an impressive practice, both in 1-on-1 work and full-team drills. He's a powerful player who could prove to be a great find in the sixth round.8.Garrett Celek had two solid receptions over the middle. One came on a nice throw from Barkely that made it over the outstretched arm of Jerome.9.C.J. Beathard completed one long pass to Goodwin down the right sideline.10.We haven't seen Logan Paulsen too involved in the passing game thus far, but he had one reception on Wednesday on a quick screen to the left.
11.** More highlights from the red-zone 7-on-7 period:
- NaVorro Bowman had a PBU in the middle of the field.
- Kyle Juszczyk hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch.
- Rashard Robinson forced an incompletion on a pass in the end zone from Hoyer to Goodwin.
- Beathard threw a touhdown pass to Ellington.12. Buckner left practice with an injury, but it didn't appear to be serious. He got his ankle re-taped but didn't go back onto the field. Chris Jones filled in with the first-team defense.13. Barkely connected on a long completion to rookie tight end Cole Hikutini down the middle of the field.14. Adrian Colbert had an easy interception deep down field on a miscommunication between quarterback and receiver.