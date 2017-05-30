11 Questions with 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk is expected to play a significant role in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The do-it-all fullback prides himself in being a versatile player who can line up at a number of different spots. In an effort to get to know one of the San Francisco 49ers newest skill players, we had him on the "49ers Live" set last week.

Here are some of the highlights from the conversation, which included both football and lifestyle questions. You can watch the full interview in the video embedded above.

1. What has it been like to work with Shanahan so far?

"Kyle has been phenomenal. I've talked to a lot of guys on the team, even on defense, and when you get to hear coach speak on the field, it's really incredible his knowledge of the game. It's been very impressive.

"When we are watching tape, he will point out things that even trained eyes might miss, but they seem so obvious to him."

2. What did you think of the "offensive weapon" label that John Lynch used during your introductory press conference?

"I've never been just a fullback. I've always played a lot of different positions. So for our GM, who had so much success himself as a player, to recognize that (skill set) in front of everybody was a huge compliment to me."

3. How has your training regimen changed since entering the league?

"It's changed a lot. I used to spend so much time on building mass and strength. Now that I'm going into Year 5, I'm keeping in mind injury prevention and recovery much more. A lot of it is recovering from the previous season and making sure you can make it through the next one."

4. How has it been with so many new faces on the roster?

"In a weird way, I feel like it's brought us closer. I think Coach Shanahan and John Lynch have done such a great job of bringing in a particular type of person. We're all so similar in that way, I think that everyone here just wants to do better and get this thing on the right track."

*5. Do you have a message for 49ers fans about the upcoming season? *

"I'm super excited to be here. I think we're building something great. I'm really looking forward to the season and to get everything started."6. Why did you choose the No. 44?

"I was a big fan of (former Indianapolis Colts tight end) Dallas Clark as a kid, and so I use that as a little bit of inspiration."

7. What was the hardest class you took at Harvard?

"It was this economics statistics class called 'econometrics.' A lot of guys on the team were all in it together. If we didn't have each other, we wouldn't have made it through. That was a brutal class."

8. What's your favorite kind of music?

"I'm all over the place. I like alternative, I like rap, I like R&B and I like pop. If I'm at the house I usually put on the pop/chill out playlist. Pregame I crank it up a little bit more with rap.

(Side note: Juszczyk added that he's never been to a concert. Hopefully that will change soon with all of the great venues in the Bay Area, including Levi's® Stadium.)

9. What show are you binge-watching right now?

"I've been crushing Shameless. That's a hysterical show."

10. What is your go-to snack on a road trip?

"I'm probably gonna grab a black coffee and some Corn Nuts – ranch flavored all the way.

11. If you were a super hero, what would your name be and what would be your super power?