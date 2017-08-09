11 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 9

5.** Solomon Thomas had a sack and a run stop. As Robert Saleh said a few days ago, "Solomon is starting to show up." It will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets on Friday.

6. Aaron Lynch got a sack and showed great burst on one rush around the left edge.

7. Reuben Foster suffered an ankle injury. He got the ankle re-taped and went back into practice for a few reps. Shanahan said he doesn't expect the knock to be anything serious.

8. Robbie Gould drilled field goals from 50- and 55-yards out.

9. Pierre Garçon had several nice throws on the day. His best came over the top of the coverage and into Garrett Celek's hands down the left sideline. McDonald has had highlight-reel plays in each of the last three practices.

10. Not to be left out, Nick Mullens made a similar throw down the left sideline to Taylor.