Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dec 14, 2018 at 03:52 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. The contest takes place on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium, and the game is presented by U.S. Bank. Here are all the ways to catch the action.

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman

Color Analyst: Chris Spielman

Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake

The game will be broadcast in parts of California, Oregon, Washington and the green shaded areas in the map below.

15-FOX-V3

Watch Online

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand. International fans can watch live games on NFL Game Pass.

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

  • San Francisco, KNBR - AM 680
  • San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
  • San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
  • Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
  • Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
  • Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
  • Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
  • Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
  • Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
  • Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
  • Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
  • Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
  • Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
  • Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
  • Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
  • King City, KRKC - AM 1490
  • Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
  • Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
  • San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
  • Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
  • San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
  • Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
  • Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
  • Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
  • Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
  • Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110

Spanish Radio

The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.

Videos to Watch Before the Game

