Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. The contest takes place on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium, and the game is presented by U.S. Bank. Here are all the ways to catch the action.
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
Watch on TV
Network: Fox
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Color Analyst: Chris Spielman
Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake
The game will be broadcast in parts of California, Oregon, Washington and the green shaded areas in the map below.
Watch Online
49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand. International fans can watch live games on NFL Game Pass.
49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok
- San Francisco, KNBR - AM 680
- San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
- San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
- Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
- Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
- Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
- Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
- Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
- Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
- Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
- Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
- Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
- Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
- Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
- Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
- King City, KRKC - AM 1490
- Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
- Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
- San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
- Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
- San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
- Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
- Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
- Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
- Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110
Spanish Radio
The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.