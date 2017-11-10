Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants

*In Week 10, the San Francisco 49ers will host Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The game takes place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. *
*
Here are all the ways you can watch the action.
-
*
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on [Ticketmaster.com](https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/49ersnew/EN/link/buy/details/17game07? camefrom=49ERSCOMSCHEDULE).
Watch on TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
The game will be broadcasted on FOX in parts of Northern California, Nevada, parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire (shown in blue in the map below).
*
*
- Watch Online
*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.
49ers Radio Affiliate Network