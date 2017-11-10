Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants

Nov 10, 2017 at 05:44 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

*In Week 10, the San Francisco 49ers will host Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The game takes place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. *
*
Here are all the ways you can watch the action.

    *

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on [Ticketmaster.com](https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/49ersnew/EN/link/buy/details/17game07? camefrom=49ERSCOMSCHEDULE).

Watch on TV

Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

The game will be broadcasted on FOX in parts of Northern California, Nevada, parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire (shown in blue in the map below).
*
*

10-FOX-L-V2.png
  • Watch Online

*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trey Lance Suffers Knee Sprain, Could Miss 1-2 Weeks

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined, Kyle Shanahan revealed the latest update on the 49ers quarterbacks and what things could look like under center coming out of the team's Week 6 Bye.
news

Grading Trey Lance and Other 49ers Of Note in Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for several members of the 49ers, including how Lance fared in his first start.
news

49ers Activate CB Davontae Harris from IR; Release CB Buster Skrine

See more on the 49ers moves heading into their Week 6 Bye.
news

49ers, Cardinals React to Trey Lance's First NFL Start

Players and coaches assessed how Trey Lance performed in his first NFL start in Week 5.
Advertising