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Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 22, 2017 at 08:53 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers vs. Jaguars All-time

San Francisco and Jacksonville have faced off four times, including a game in London. Here are some of the best shots from the games.

Aug. 18, 1997 -- Jerry Rice runs during a preseason game.
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Aug. 18, 1997 -- Jerry Rice runs during a preseason game.

Aug. 18, 1997 -- Steve Young rolls out during a preseason game.
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Aug. 18, 1997 -- Steve Young rolls out during a preseason game.

Aug. 18, 1997 -- William Floyd runs during a preseason game.
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Aug. 18, 1997 -- William Floyd runs during a preseason game.

Sept. 12, 1999 -- Steve Young throws during the 49ers 41-3 loss.
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Sept. 12, 1999 -- Steve Young throws during the 49ers 41-3 loss.

Dec. 18, 2005 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers 10-9 loss.
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Dec. 18, 2005 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers 10-9 loss.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Alex Smith takes a snap during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Alex Smith takes a snap during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Ahmad Brooks rushes during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Ahmad Brooks rushes during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Michael Crabtree runs during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Michael Crabtree runs during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Dashon Goldson during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Dashon Goldson during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Justin Smith makes a tackle during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Justin Smith makes a tackle during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Smith brings down Garrard during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Smith brings down Garrard during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Patrick Willis surveys the line during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Patrick Willis surveys the line during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Nov. 29, 2009 -- Vernon Davis makes a grab during the 49ers 20-3 win.
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Nov. 29, 2009 -- Vernon Davis makes a grab during the 49ers 20-3 win.

Oct. 27, 2013 -- Vernon Davis
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Oct. 27, 2013 -- Vernon Davis

Oct. 27, 2013 -- Frank Gore
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Oct. 27, 2013 -- Frank Gore

Oct. 27, 2013 -- Dan Skuta
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Oct. 27, 2013 -- Dan Skuta

Oct. 27, 2013 -- Anthony Dixon
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Oct. 27, 2013 -- Anthony Dixon

Oct. 27, 2013 --Patrick Willis
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Oct. 27, 2013 --Patrick Willis

Oct. 27, 2013 --Anquan Boldin
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Oct. 27, 2013 --Anquan Boldin

Oct. 27, 2013 -- Frank Gore and Joe Staley
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Oct. 27, 2013 -- Frank Gore and Joe Staley

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In Week 16, the San Francisco 49ers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final regular season home game of the 2017 season. The game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium.
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Here are all the ways you can watch the action.

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Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
Color Analyst: James Lofton

The game will be broadcasted on CBS in Northern California, parts of Oregon, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan and Ohio (shown in light blue on the map below).
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  • Watch Online

*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

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