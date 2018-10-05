Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Oct 05, 2018 at 02:51 PM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers return home after a two straight road games for a divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The contest takes place on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Dick Stockton

Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale

The game will be broadcast on FOX in parts of California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and all of the areas shaded in green on the map below.

Watch Online

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

  • San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68
  • San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
  • San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
  • Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
  • Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
  • Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
  • Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
  • Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
  • Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
  • Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
  • Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
  • Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
  • Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
  • Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
  • Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
  • King City, KRKC - AM 1490
  • Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
  • Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
  • San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
  • Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
  • San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
  • Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
  • Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
  • Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
  • Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
  • Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110

Spanish Radio

The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.

Videos to Watch Before the Game

