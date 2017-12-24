What the Jaguars Said Following a Week 16 Loss to the 49ers

"Very, very weird feeling. I think anytime you lose, especially playing the way we have been playing is tough, but it's also kind of in the back of your head, that we won the division. First time in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history, so that's pretty cool, but you know I don't think anyone is happy or pleased with what went on today. We wanted to win the division by winning today. We weren't able to do that, so it's tough. We have to get some things fixed, get some things right, and go up to Nashville next week."

Bortles on his three-interception game:

"Yeah, going into it I felt fine, felt good with it. Obviously, I had a couple throws I would love to have back that I turned the ball over on, but that's going to happen sometimes in football. I thought after the first interception, to get a two-minute drive then have to go down and score a touchdown was big. I thought the guys handled the adversity extremely well. Obviously, [Jacksonville Jaguars SS] Barry [Church] making the pick in the end zone gave us that opportunity. Like I said, you just can't turn it over three times in a game. It's hard to expect to win when you do that."DL Calais Campbell on the Jaguars 12 penalties:

"Too many mistakes and they had more points than we did. It happens. They [49ers] played great ball today and we didn't."Campbell on the defense struggling in the third quarter:

"It is what it is. The guys know how to respond. We fought hard and had a chance at the end still, even with as bad as we played. That says a lot about our team. But at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done. I'm proud of the guys. We'll fight back. We always do."Campbell on the 49ers offense starting off hot:

"They did some things we hadn't seen on tape. That's good ball. We made our adjustments, but at the end of the day we made too many mistakes and that'll beat you every time."