What the Jaguars Said Following a Week 16 Loss to the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers picked up their fourth-straight win with a 44-33 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. San Francisco pulled off the upset against the AFC South Champions, and the 49ers 44 points were the most allowed by Jacksonville's top-ranked scoring defense all season.
San Francisco has now won five of its last six contests.
Take a look at what the Jaguars had to say post game following their Week 16 loss to the 49ers:Head coach Doug Marrone on the Jaguars loss to the 49ers:
"We didn't do enough. Like I told our players, it's really all three phases. It starts with me, then the assistant coaches, then the players. We have to do a better job with our composure, obviously, with the penalties. We have to give credit to San Francisco. They made plays, there's no doubt about that, and we didn't make plays. In the end, we had three turnovers that resulted in 21 points, which is difficult."Marrone on the 49ers late-season turnaround:
"I've just watched the games with Jimmy Garoppolo playing. I thought they did a great job, and I thought the defense was starting to gel. They're doing a nice job communication-wise, and special teams is playing well. I saw a team that is really a strong football team. Obviously they got after us today. I have a lot of respect for them. They did a good job."Marrone on Leonard Fournette being limited to just 48 yards on 18 carries:
"We just have to continue to keep working and doing a better job. Early on I have to do a better job communicating to the players and coaches and put our guys in a better situation. The game was away, but then when it was tied we had the ability to run it again, but it got away from us again. We really didn't have time where I felt that we could have committed to it when we were falling behind."
QB Blake Bortles on losing despite winning the division:
"Very, very weird feeling. I think anytime you lose, especially playing the way we have been playing is tough, but it's also kind of in the back of your head, that we won the division. First time in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history, so that's pretty cool, but you know I don't think anyone is happy or pleased with what went on today. We wanted to win the division by winning today. We weren't able to do that, so it's tough. We have to get some things fixed, get some things right, and go up to Nashville next week."
Bortles on his three-interception game:
"Yeah, going into it I felt fine, felt good with it. Obviously, I had a couple throws I would love to have back that I turned the ball over on, but that's going to happen sometimes in football. I thought after the first interception, to get a two-minute drive then have to go down and score a touchdown was big. I thought the guys handled the adversity extremely well. Obviously, [Jacksonville Jaguars SS] Barry [Church] making the pick in the end zone gave us that opportunity. Like I said, you just can't turn it over three times in a game. It's hard to expect to win when you do that."DL Calais Campbell on the Jaguars 12 penalties:
"Too many mistakes and they had more points than we did. It happens. They [49ers] played great ball today and we didn't."Campbell on the defense struggling in the third quarter:
"It is what it is. The guys know how to respond. We fought hard and had a chance at the end still, even with as bad as we played. That says a lot about our team. But at the end of the day, we didn't get the job done. I'm proud of the guys. We'll fight back. We always do."Campbell on the 49ers offense starting off hot:
"They did some things we hadn't seen on tape. That's good ball. We made our adjustments, but at the end of the day we made too many mistakes and that'll beat you every time."
CB Jalen Ramsey on what he thinks of Garoppolo's performance:
View photos from the 49ers Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"He's very good for their system. They found the right quarterback to go with their system. They played a good game, they had a good game plan and they executed. That's what it boils down to. They executed their game plan better than we did."
Ramsey on passes being thrown his direction:
"I had four targets and two catches on me. No, I'm not surprised. I had a super-fast receiver Marquise Goodwin on me over there. And Jimmy Garoppolo trusts his arm. I'm never surprised when I get a little action. It wasn't as much action as I wished for, but that's the type of offense they run. It's a lot of bootleg-leg type stuff."
Ramsey on the 49ers looking like a playoff team:
"I can't really speak to what they've done to other teams, but they really executed well today. What they did today against us is what they did. They looked good."
TE Marcedes Lewis on the loss:
"Yes, we came here to take care of business like we wanted to. You've got to give them credit. They came out and played really well, and they made plays when we did."
Lewis on the Jaguars excessive number of penalties:
"Penalties, turnovers. Penalties that are self-inflicted that we've got to refrain from and not have those types of things going forward. It will be great to learn from. It's better to have it now than two weeks. Definitely a lot to learn from, but we'll bounce back."WR Dede Westbrook on the loss despite clinching the AFC South division:
"For me, I hate to lose of course. I'm a team player, but a win would've been much sweeter and to come into the locker room, and find out we clinched the division, but at the end of the day we've still got one to go. We've got a division opponent next week and we've got to prepare for them."