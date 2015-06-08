 Skip to main content
Vernon Davis to Appear on 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?'

Jun 08, 2015 at 12:44 AM

Vernon Davis will continue showcasing his diverse off-the-field talents this Friday.

The Niners tight end, who starred as "Captain Torpedo" last offseason, is now set to appear on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

The popular improv comedy show features Davis joining the likes of well-known improv comics Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Keegan-Michael Key. You can catch it this Friday at 8 p.m. PT on the CW Network.

Take a look at the trailer provided by The CW:

Davis also shot an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" over the weekend with other NFL stars like Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Gates of the San Diego Chargers and Terrell Suggs of the Baltimore Ravens to name a few.

Whose up for the challenge?

A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on

