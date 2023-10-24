Venardi Zurada Named as Official Injury Attorneys of the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a new multi-year partnership with Venardi Zurada, a Bay Area-based law firm that specializes in personal injury, and employment law. The deal names Venardi Zurada the "Official Injury Attorneys of the San Francisco 49ers."

Aligned in their commitment to supporting communities across the Bay Area, Venardi Zurada has become the official presenting partner of the 49ers Foundation 50/50 Raffle, which benefits 10 different community programs and non-profits each season. Fans participate in the raffle by purchasing a ticket for a chance to win half of the total net ticket proceeds - the other half benefits a local charity through the 49ers Foundation. Since 1991, the 49ers Foundation has invested over $60 million back into the community to support youth and provide the tools they need to tackle what is possible. Most recently, the raffle raised a regular season record breaking $196,511 during the 49ers vs. Cowboys game on October 8th.

Jerry Rice, the legendary 49ers alumni, and Honorary Chairman of the 49ers Foundation, has joined forces with the firm as their spokesperson. He is featured in promotional materials and commercials that will be broadcast throughout the Bay Area during the 49ers 2023-2024 season.

Venardi Zurada additionally holds the position of associate partner at 49ers Cal-Hi Sports, the foremost high school sports show in the nation, dedicated to showcasing positive sports moments within Bay Area high schools. As part of this partnership, the firm serves as the presenting partner for the "Hometown Hero" segment, which spotlights Bay Area High School boosters who have made significant contributions to their respective programs through donations and dedicated volunteer work.

"Our loyal supporters are the lifeblood of our franchise, and this partnership underscores our commitment to their well-being." said Kevin Hilton, VP, Corporate Partnerships. "Just as the 49ers strive for excellence on the field, Venardi Zurada ensures that all who cheer on the red and gold have the support to win their battles in the courtroom."

With offices in both Oakland and Walnut Creek, Venardi Zurada has a distinguished history of delivering exceptional legal representation, advice, and counsel for several decades, securing over $100 million in victories for their clients.

"We've been champions of our clients for years, and it's fitting that we're partnering with an organization that has a winning legacy like the 49ers." said Mark Venardi, Partner.

"Venardi Zurada is looking forward to giving back to our shared Bay Area home with the support of the 49ers Foundation, and together, we're going to create future winners throughout our partnership." said Martin Zurada, Partner.