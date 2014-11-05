Twitter Reaction to Marcus Lattimore's Retirement

Marcus Lattimore announced his intention to retire from football on Wednesday, and the reverberations were felt across the sports landscape.
From San Francisco 49ers and South Carolina teammates to national media, there was overwhelming support for Lattimore and his decision.
We rounded up the tweets to show Lattimore's wide-ranging impact.
Tweets from Athletes
Best of luck to @MarcusLattimore in whatever he does next #ClassAct — Jonathan A. Martin (@J_Martin71) November 5, 2014
Good luck @MarcusLattimore I'm sure you will be great at whatever the future holds for you. #morethanjustafootballplayer — jonathan goodwin (@jgoody55) November 5, 2014
Tweets from Media
Tweets from Fans
@MarcusLattimore Your impact without fball is already massive just with this humble & gracious statement. #Lattimore #transcends #football — Backside Pursuit (@BacksidePursuit) November 5, 2014
SUGGESTED: ________
- **READ: [Borland Nominated for Rookie of the Week
](http://prod.static.49ers.clubs.nfl.com//assets/images/imported/SF/100414-borland-CP3.jpg)* * *READ: [RB Hunter Signs Contract Extension
](http://www.49ers.com/news/article-2/49ers-Sign-RB-Kendall-Hunter-to-Contract-Extension/8284abe6-dd9f-44ba-a312-c520e6aae9fc)**
* READ: 49ers Waive DT Dobbs
* LISTEN: 49ers GM Assesses State of Team