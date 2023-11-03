Recapping 49ers Roster Additions of 2023 and Their Contributions | 1st & 10

Nov 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:47 - Looking back at the 49ers 2023 Draft strategy and how it's played out for the team so far
  • 3:58 - WR Ronnie Bell named 1st & 10's best rookie of the 49ers offense so far this season
  • 6:15 - S Ji'Ayir Brown named 1st & 10's best rookie of the 49ers defense so far this season
  • 8:14 - DL Javon Hargrave and DL Clelin Ferrell named 1st & 10's best non-rookie newcomers of the 49ers so far this season

