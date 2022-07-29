NFL to Begin Ticket Sales for 49ers vs. Cardinals Game in Mexico

Jul 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Grupo Financiero Banorte and NFL Mexico announce that next Tuesday, August 16th, they will start selling tickets to Banorte customers for the next regular season game of the National Football League in Mexico between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca.

For the third Monday Night Football in Mexico, which will take place on November 21st, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), the cost of tickets will have a range from 990 pesos to 9,000 pesos in general admission tickets; this with the aim that there are different price options for Mexican fans. The complete price list will be available on the Ticketmaster Mexico system page prior to the sale.

The tickets sale will be made only on the Internet website of the Ticketmaster Mexico system (www.ticketmaster.com.mx), which will operate every day, including Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will not be available by phone, nor at Ticketmaster centers, nor at the Estadio Azteca tickets booths.

On Tuesday, August 16th, starts a pre-sale will be held for clients of Grupo Financiero Banorte and starting on Thursday, August 18th, will be available the general admission tickets on the Ticketmaster Mexico website.

Carla Juan, General Director of Marketing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "For Banorte it is a pleasure to be able to present the NFL game in Mexico again, share with everyone the passion of American Football and bring the best events closer to Mexicans."

Arturo Olivé, General Director of NFL Mexico, said that they are prepared to give a great show in the November's game.

"We thank all the Mexican fans for waiting, for this mandatory two-year break, we are very excited that the NFL returns to Mexico to the Estadio Azteca's field with the third Monday Night Football, next November 21st. We are sure that the fans will join us to enjoy the experience that a regular season game of the League represents in our country," said Olivé.

NFL Mexico, he said, thanks the Estadio Azteca and Televisa for the support provided for this great event and recognizes Banorte's interest in remaining as the presenting partner of the Mexico's Game.

This will be the third MNF game at the Estadio Azteca, after the Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 on November 21st, 2016, in the first Monday Night game played outside the United States, and the MNF in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 24-17 to Los Angeles Chargers on November 18th, 2019.

In 2017, also at the Estadio Azteca, the Oakland Raiders lost 8-33 with the Super Bowl LI champions, the New England Patriots, in a regular season game played on a Sunday afternoon game, November 19th.

For this 2022, 17 years later, this game will be the reissue of that first regular season game -which was played outside the United States- between San Francisco and Arizona, also on the Estadio Azteca's field, in 2005.

Related Content

news

NFL Anuncia el Inicio de Venta de Boletos para el Juego en México

El tercer MNF será el 21 de noviembre, a las 19:00 horas, en el Estadio Azteca.

news

49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented By SAP

49ers season ticket members receive exclusive ticket presale access starting Thursday, July 14th; general ticket on-sale begins Monday, July 18th at 12pm PST.

news

49ers Mourn Passing of Jimmy Williams

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 43.

news

49ers Finalize On-Air Talent Ahead of the 2022 Season

Fans can look forward to several more years of iconic radio calls from Greg Papa and new insider coverage from Lindsey Pallares.

news

A Letter to the Faithful from Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares

A message from the 49ers new Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares.

news

49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny

Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the age of 93.

news

49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca

El juego se realizará el lunes 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT.

news

49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

The game will be held on Monday, November 21 at 5:15 pm PT.

news

49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

By supporting the 49ers Foundation and the California Natural Resources Agency, 49ers Faithful can show their pride no matter what roads they travel.

news

49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms

The 49ers unveiled updates to their standard uniforms, fulfilling fan requests to bring back design elements from the team's historic uniforms of the 1980s and 90s.

news

49ers Foundation Announces Ticket On-Sale for 'Picnic on the Field'

General admission tickets are $65 for adults and $49 for kids, with VIP tickets also available.

Advertising