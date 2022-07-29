NFL to Begin Ticket Sales for 49ers vs. Cardinals Game in Mexico

Grupo Financiero Banorte and NFL Mexico announce that next Tuesday, August 16th, they will start selling tickets to Banorte customers for the next regular season game of the National Football League in Mexico between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca.

For the third Monday Night Football in Mexico, which will take place on November 21st, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), the cost of tickets will have a range from 990 pesos to 9,000 pesos in general admission tickets; this with the aim that there are different price options for Mexican fans. The complete price list will be available on the Ticketmaster Mexico system page prior to the sale.

The tickets sale will be made only on the Internet website of the Ticketmaster Mexico system (www.ticketmaster.com.mx), which will operate every day, including Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will not be available by phone, nor at Ticketmaster centers, nor at the Estadio Azteca tickets booths.

On Tuesday, August 16th, starts a pre-sale will be held for clients of Grupo Financiero Banorte and starting on Thursday, August 18th, will be available the general admission tickets on the Ticketmaster Mexico website.

Carla Juan, General Director of Marketing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "For Banorte it is a pleasure to be able to present the NFL game in Mexico again, share with everyone the passion of American Football and bring the best events closer to Mexicans."

Arturo Olivé, General Director of NFL Mexico, said that they are prepared to give a great show in the November's game.

"We thank all the Mexican fans for waiting, for this mandatory two-year break, we are very excited that the NFL returns to Mexico to the Estadio Azteca's field with the third Monday Night Football, next November 21st. We are sure that the fans will join us to enjoy the experience that a regular season game of the League represents in our country," said Olivé.

NFL Mexico, he said, thanks the Estadio Azteca and Televisa for the support provided for this great event and recognizes Banorte's interest in remaining as the presenting partner of the Mexico's Game.

This will be the third MNF game at the Estadio Azteca, after the Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 on November 21st, 2016, in the first Monday Night game played outside the United States, and the MNF in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 24-17 to Los Angeles Chargers on November 18th, 2019.

In 2017, also at the Estadio Azteca, the Oakland Raiders lost 8-33 with the Super Bowl LI champions, the New England Patriots, in a regular season game played on a Sunday afternoon game, November 19th.