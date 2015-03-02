NFL Comparisons for Top 2015 Receiver Prospects

The NFL Network draft analyst has shared his top 50 draft prospects prior to the 2015 Scouting Combine.
No two prospects are the same, and in many cases, no two scouts see a prospect the same way.
With the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, we compiled a list of who experts are reminded of when they watch the top wide receivers in this year's draft class.
Many prospects drew comparisons to some of the biggest play-makers in the game. And with San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke eyeing wideouts who can "run and get down the field," it's important to see who the best young talent most resembles.
For this article, we cited reports from ESPN, NFL.com, CBSSports and a video series by former NFL scout Bucky Brooks.
Amari Cooper, Alabama (6'1", 211 lbs)
ESPN: Antoinio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 sixth-round pick
NFL.com: Marvin Harrison, Indianapolis Colts (retired), 1996 first-round pick
CBSSports: Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2014 second-round pick
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons, 2005 first-round pick
Kevin White, West Virginia (6'3", 215 lbs)
ESPN: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, 2011 first-round pick
NFL.com: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans, 2013 first-round pick
CBSSports: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals, 2004 first-round pick
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Larry Fitzgerald
DeVante Parker, Louisville (6'3", 209 lbs)
ESPN: A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, 2011 first-round pick
NFL.com: Hakeem Nicks, Indianapolis Colts, 2009 first-round pick
CBSSports: A.J. Green
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: A.J. Green
Dorial Green-Beckham, Oklahoma (6'5", 237 lbs)
ESPN: Plaxico Burress, Pittsburgh Steelers (retired), 2000 first-round pick
NFL.com: Justin Hunter, Tennessee Titans, 2013 second-round pick
CBSSports: Julio Jones
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, 2012 second-round pick
Jaelen Strong, Arizona State (6'2", 217 lbs)
ESPN: Miles Austin, Cleveland Browns, 2006 undrafted free agent
NFL.com: Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City Chiefs, 2007 first-round pick
CBSSports: Marques Colston, New Orleans Saints, 2006 seventh-round pick
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Marques Colston
Devin Smith, Ohio State (6'0", 196 lbs)
ESPN: Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens, 2011 second-round pick
NFL.com: DeSean Jackson, Washington, 2008 second-round pick
CBSSports: N/A
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys, 2013 third-round pick
[
ICYMI: 49ers at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine](http://www.49ers.com/news/article-2/ICYMI-49ers-at-the-2015-NFL-Scouting-Combine/131afad0-5148-4f93-81b3-720f729d9b6a)