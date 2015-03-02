NFL Comparisons for Top 2015 Receiver Prospects

Mar 02, 2015 at 10:55 AM

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 College Prospects of 2015

The NFL Network draft analyst has shared his top 50 draft prospects prior to the 2015 Scouting Combine.

Analysis: Williams has outstanding height, bulk and length. He could easily carry 320 pounds on his frame. He lines up at defensive end, and will also slide inside and rush from the interior. He is extremely explosive and dominant versus both run and pass.
1 / 50

Analysis: Williams has outstanding height, bulk and length. He could easily carry 320 pounds on his frame. He lines up at defensive end, and will also slide inside and rush from the interior. He is extremely explosive and dominant versus both run and pass.

Analysis: Gregory lined up at defensive end for Nebraska, and split his time standing up and in a three-point stance. He has a long, lean frame and outstanding first-step quickness.
2 / 50

Analysis: Gregory lined up at defensive end for Nebraska, and split his time standing up and in a three-point stance. He has a long, lean frame and outstanding first-step quickness.

Analysis: White has excellent size and is an extremely explosive wide receiver. He uses his strength to power through press coverage, and he shows a burst to create early separation.
3 / 50

Analysis: White has excellent size and is an extremely explosive wide receiver. He uses his strength to power through press coverage, and he shows a burst to create early separation.

Analysis: Cooper has average height and a lean, muscular frame for the position. He uses his foot quickness to defeat press coverage, and he is an outstanding route runner.
4 / 50

Analysis: Cooper has average height and a lean, muscular frame for the position. He uses his foot quickness to defeat press coverage, and he is an outstanding route runner.

Analysis: Shelton is an ideal 3-4 nose tackle. He has an enormous lower half and he effortlessly holds the point of attack versus double teams. He continually stacks and tosses single blocks to the ground.
5 / 50

Analysis: Shelton is an ideal 3-4 nose tackle. He has an enormous lower half and he effortlessly holds the point of attack versus double teams. He continually stacks and tosses single blocks to the ground.

Analysis: Winston has ideal height and a thick sturdy frame for the position. He splits his time lining up in the gun and under center. He has average foot quickness in his setup and he will take some false steps at the top of his drop.
6 / 50

Analysis: Winston has ideal height and a thick sturdy frame for the position. He splits his time lining up in the gun and under center. He has average foot quickness in his setup and he will take some false steps at the top of his drop.

Analysis: Fowler is physical edge rusher who splits his time lining up with his hand on the ground as well as standing up. Against the pass, he doesn't have elite first-step quickness, but he has strong hands.
7 / 50

Analysis: Fowler is physical edge rusher who splits his time lining up with his hand on the ground as well as standing up. Against the pass, he doesn't have elite first-step quickness, but he has strong hands.

Analysis: Ray was a twitched-up edge rusher for Missouri. He has a dynamic first step and a variety of ways to get to the passer. He excels at powering through the outside shoulder of blockers.
8 / 50

Analysis: Ray was a twitched-up edge rusher for Missouri. He has a dynamic first step and a variety of ways to get to the passer. He excels at powering through the outside shoulder of blockers.

Analysis: Parker is a tall, smooth athlete with outstanding instincts and ball skills. He lacks an explosive initial burst, but he builds speed down the field. He is a very polished route runner.
9 / 50

Analysis: Parker is a tall, smooth athlete with outstanding instincts and ball skills. He lacks an explosive initial burst, but he builds speed down the field. He is a very polished route runner.

Analysis: Gordon is an ultra-productive runner with excellent quickness and elusiveness. He presses the hole before picking and sliding his way through traffic. Once he sees some daylight, he shows burst.
10 / 50

Analysis: Gordon is an ultra-productive runner with excellent quickness and elusiveness. He presses the hole before picking and sliding his way through traffic. Once he sees some daylight, he shows burst.

Analysis: Mariota is a tall, lean-muscled signal-caller with outstanding athleticism. He operated in the shotgun in the Ducks' spread attack. Most of their passing game is built off run-action fakes and deception, which creates a lot of easy throws into huge windows.
11 / 50

Analysis: Mariota is a tall, lean-muscled signal-caller with outstanding athleticism. He operated in the shotgun in the Ducks' spread attack. Most of their passing game is built off run-action fakes and deception, which creates a lot of easy throws into huge windows.

Analysis: Waynes is a tall, wiry cornerback with quick feet and good awareness. In press coverage, he's not physical with his hands but he maintains leverage/position underneath and down the field.
12 / 50

Analysis: Waynes is a tall, wiry cornerback with quick feet and good awareness. In press coverage, he's not physical with his hands but he maintains leverage/position underneath and down the field.

Analysis: Armstead has the same size and frame as Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell. He primarily lines up at defensive end in the Ducks' three-man front and he will also take reps over the center.
13 / 50

Analysis: Armstead has the same size and frame as Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell. He primarily lines up at defensive end in the Ducks' three-man front and he will also take reps over the center.

Analysis: Gurley has outstanding size, runs hard and has breakaway speed. He is at his best on inside runs. He presses the hole, finds a crease, lowers his pads and explodes through the line of scrimmage.
14 / 50

Analysis: Gurley has outstanding size, runs hard and has breakaway speed. He is at his best on inside runs. He presses the hole, finds a crease, lowers his pads and explodes through the line of scrimmage.

Analysis: Clemmings lined up at right tackle for Pitt, but he has the foot quickness and agility to play left tackle at the next level. In pass pro, he is quick out of his stance and uses a tight/quick punch to latch/control defenders.
15 / 50

Analysis: Clemmings lined up at right tackle for Pitt, but he has the foot quickness and agility to play left tackle at the next level. In pass pro, he is quick out of his stance and uses a tight/quick punch to latch/control defenders.

Analysis: McKinney is a tall, long and rangy linebacker for the Bulldogs. He lines up stacked inside the box as well as over the tight end. He has good not great instincts, but once he identifies the ball, he shows an impressive burst to close and make plays.
16 / 50

Analysis: McKinney is a tall, long and rangy linebacker for the Bulldogs. He lines up stacked inside the box as well as over the tight end. He has good not great instincts, but once he identifies the ball, he shows an impressive burst to close and make plays.

Analysis: He has arguably the biggest upside of any wide receiver in the draft class. He is a long strider with build-up speed, and he creates a lot of separation down the field.
17 / 50

Analysis: He has arguably the biggest upside of any wide receiver in the draft class. He is a long strider with build-up speed, and he creates a lot of separation down the field.

Analysis: Collins is a productive safety with a thick, square build for the position. He lines up as the high safety as well as in the box. I like him better closer to the line of scrimmage.
18 / 50

Analysis: Collins is a productive safety with a thick, square build for the position. He lines up as the high safety as well as in the box. I like him better closer to the line of scrimmage.

Analysis: Peat is a tough player to figure out on tape. He has a huge frame and very quick feet, but he needs to play with better balance in both the run and pass game.
19 / 50

Analysis: Peat is a tough player to figure out on tape. He has a huge frame and very quick feet, but he needs to play with better balance in both the run and pass game.

Analysis: Brown plays defensive end in the Longhorns' three-man front and he'll slide inside in their four-man looks. He has a thick, square frame and excellent foot quickness.
20 / 50

Analysis: Brown plays defensive end in the Longhorns' three-man front and he'll slide inside in their four-man looks. He has a thick, square frame and excellent foot quickness.

Analysis: Scherff lined up at left tackle for the Hawkeyes, but I'm projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he needs to improve his balance and pad level.
21 / 50

Analysis: Scherff lined up at left tackle for the Hawkeyes, but I'm projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he needs to improve his balance and pad level.

Analysis: Goldman has a hulking frame and is a dominating run defender. He plays with a firm base and tosses blockers at the point of attack. He consistently keeps leverage from the first to fourth quarter.
22 / 50

Analysis: Goldman has a hulking frame and is a dominating run defender. He plays with a firm base and tosses blockers at the point of attack. He consistently keeps leverage from the first to fourth quarter.

Analysis: Smith has good size and outstanding speed for the position. He is a true vertical weapon that has piled up a lot of deep ball production throughout his career. He lines up both in the slot and outside.
23 / 50

Analysis: Smith has good size and outstanding speed for the position. He is a true vertical weapon that has piled up a lot of deep ball production throughout his career. He lines up both in the slot and outside.

Analysis: Funchess has a big, athletic frame and excellent play speed and athleticism. He moved from tight end to wide receiver for the 2014 campaign. He lines up both outside and in the slot in this offense. He is more smooth than explosive in his route running.
24 / 50

Analysis: Funchess has a big, athletic frame and excellent play speed and athleticism. He moved from tight end to wide receiver for the 2014 campaign. He lines up both outside and in the slot in this offense. He is more smooth than explosive in his route running.

Analysis: Harold lined up in both a two- and three-point stance on the edge for the Cavaliers. He is a very active player who grows on you the more you study him. He is at his best when he has a runway to generate power versus offensive tackles.
25 / 50

Analysis: Harold lined up in both a two- and three-point stance on the edge for the Cavaliers. He is a very active player who grows on you the more you study him. He is at his best when he has a runway to generate power versus offensive tackles.

Analysis: Dupree has good size/bulk for the outside linebacker position. He is a rigid athlete, but he has power and flashes an explosive burst as a pass rusher. Against the run, he is at his best on the backside where he uses his speed/effort to close the back door.
26 / 50

Analysis: Dupree has good size/bulk for the outside linebacker position. He is a rigid athlete, but he has power and flashes an explosive burst as a pass rusher. Against the run, he is at his best on the backside where he uses his speed/effort to close the back door.

Analysis: Perryman is a stout inside linebacker with excellent instincts and strength. He is quick to key/read/fill, and he has the strength to thump off blockers and make plays. He lacks elite sideline-to- sideline range.
27 / 50

Analysis: Perryman is a stout inside linebacker with excellent instincts and strength. He is quick to key/read/fill, and he has the strength to thump off blockers and make plays. He lacks elite sideline-to- sideline range.

Analysis: Beasley is an very thin-framed edge rusher with outstanding burst and production. He lines up in both a four-point and two-point stance. As a pass rusher, he has a very quick first step and he has a variety of hand moves.
28 / 50

Analysis: Beasley is an very thin-framed edge rusher with outstanding burst and production. He lines up in both a four-point and two-point stance. As a pass rusher, he has a very quick first step and he has a variety of hand moves.

Analysis: Strong is a tall, long wideout with an excellent catch radius. He isn't very sudden or explosive, but he's a smooth route runner with outstanding ball skills. He doesn't create a lot of separation down the field, but he excels at catching contested balls.
29 / 50

Analysis: Strong is a tall, long wideout with an excellent catch radius. He isn't very sudden or explosive, but he's a smooth route runner with outstanding ball skills. He doesn't create a lot of separation down the field, but he excels at catching contested balls.

Analysis: Williams is a tall, muscled-up cornerback for the Seminoles. He lines up as the boundary cornerback and he's very instinctive in coverage. In press coverage, he isn't physical with his jam, but he effectively positions himself underneath and down the field.
30 / 50

Analysis: Williams is a tall, muscled-up cornerback for the Seminoles. He lines up as the boundary cornerback and he's very instinctive in coverage. In press coverage, he isn't physical with his jam, but he effectively positions himself underneath and down the field.

Analysis: Peters has good size, play speed and ball skills for the cornerback position. He is better in press coverage than when he lines up in off coverage. He flashes a quick two-hand jam to re-route wide receivers, and he has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes.
31 / 50

Analysis: Peters has good size, play speed and ball skills for the cornerback position. He is better in press coverage than when he lines up in off coverage. He flashes a quick two-hand jam to re-route wide receivers, and he has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes.

Analysis: Collins plays left tackle for the Tigers, but I am projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He is a dominating run blocker. He latches on, runs his feet and dives opponents over his nose.
32 / 50

Analysis: Collins plays left tackle for the Tigers, but I am projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He is a dominating run blocker. He latches on, runs his feet and dives opponents over his nose.

Analysis: Flowers lined up at left tackle for the Hurricanes and has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he has quick feet but he isn't a great knee bender. He plays upright and he catches instead of punching in his set.
33 / 50

Analysis: Flowers lined up at left tackle for the Hurricanes and has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he has quick feet but he isn't a great knee bender. He plays upright and he catches instead of punching in his set.

Analysis: Erving made the switch from tackle to center during the 2014 campaign. He is a much better prospect playing inside. He has quick hands and can latch/torque defenders in the run game.
34 / 50

Analysis: Erving made the switch from tackle to center during the 2014 campaign. He is a much better prospect playing inside. He has quick hands and can latch/torque defenders in the run game.

Analysis: Ajayi is a very tough, physical runner with excellent production. He is at his best on inside runs where his combination of vision, power and short area quickness is effective.
35 / 50

Analysis: Ajayi is a very tough, physical runner with excellent production. He is at his best on inside runs where his combination of vision, power and short area quickness is effective.

Analysis: Coleman is an explosive runner with good size for the position. He has a unique, upright running style, in which he grinds his off hand up and down. He is very decisive and gets north/south quickly on inside runs.
36 / 50

Analysis: Coleman is an explosive runner with good size for the position. He has a unique, upright running style, in which he grinds his off hand up and down. He is very decisive and gets north/south quickly on inside runs.

Analysis: Smith primarily lines up at defensive end, but he will slide inside to rush the passer as well. He is a strong edge setter in the run game and he does a nice job resisting pressure versus angle blocks.
37 / 50

Analysis: Smith primarily lines up at defensive end, but he will slide inside to rush the passer as well. He is a strong edge setter in the run game and he does a nice job resisting pressure versus angle blocks.

Analysis: Cann has a thick square build for the position and very good quickness and football awareness. In the run game, he can roll his hips and generate push at the point of attack.
38 / 50

Analysis: Cann has a thick square build for the position and very good quickness and football awareness. In the run game, he can roll his hips and generate push at the point of attack.

Analysis: Mauldin has excellent size, bulk and length for the position. As a pass rusher, he has plenty of snap in his hands/hips, and he's able to generate pressure with a one-arm bull rush.
39 / 50

Analysis: Mauldin has excellent size, bulk and length for the position. As a pass rusher, he has plenty of snap in his hands/hips, and he's able to generate pressure with a one-arm bull rush.

Analysis: Agholor has good height and a narrow frame for the position. He lines up both in the slot and outside. He beats press coverage with his quickness and he is a very crisp route runner.
40 / 50

Analysis: Agholor has good height and a narrow frame for the position. He lines up both in the slot and outside. He beats press coverage with his quickness and he is a very crisp route runner.

Analysis: Johnson is a rail-thin cornerback with excellent speed. He aligns as the boundary cornerback. In press coverage, he gets his hands on wideouts, but the bigger opponents walk right through his jam.
41 / 50

Analysis: Johnson is a rail-thin cornerback with excellent speed. He aligns as the boundary cornerback. In press coverage, he gets his hands on wideouts, but the bigger opponents walk right through his jam.

Analysis: Thompson has been a two-way player for the Huskies this fall, lining up at linebacker, safety and running back. I'm projecting him as a weak-side linebacker at the next level.
42 / 50

Analysis: Thompson has been a two-way player for the Huskies this fall, lining up at linebacker, safety and running back. I'm projecting him as a weak-side linebacker at the next level.

Analysis: Alexander was a run-and-hit WILL linebacker for the Tigers. He is at his best when he has clear vision in space and can use his speed to close and make plays. He is an outstanding blitzer.
43 / 50

Analysis: Alexander was a run-and-hit WILL linebacker for the Tigers. He is at his best when he has clear vision in space and can use his speed to close and make plays. He is an outstanding blitzer.

Analysis: Yeldon is a tall upright runner with good lateral agility and balance. On inside runs, he is patient to let things develop before picking and sliding through the trash. Despite running high, he's able to make defenders miss in tight quarters and he fights to finish every run.
44 / 50

Analysis: Yeldon is a tall upright runner with good lateral agility and balance. On inside runs, he is patient to let things develop before picking and sliding through the trash. Despite running high, he's able to make defenders miss in tight quarters and he fights to finish every run.

Analysis: Sambrailo has an ideal frame for the position, but he needs to get physically stronger. In pass pro, he has quick feet to cut off speed rushers and he has a sharp punch to steer/control.
45 / 50

Analysis: Sambrailo has an ideal frame for the position, but he needs to get physically stronger. In pass pro, he has quick feet to cut off speed rushers and he has a sharp punch to steer/control.

Analysis: Orchard was an ultra-productive edge rusher for the Utes. He has average upfield burst, but he's got a lot of pop in his hands and hips. He uses a shake/bull move to consistently get pressure and he knows how to finish.
46 / 50

Analysis: Orchard was an ultra-productive edge rusher for the Utes. He has average upfield burst, but he's got a lot of pop in his hands and hips. He uses a shake/bull move to consistently get pressure and he knows how to finish.

Analysis: Williams is a sure-handed tight end with good size and average speed. He is a stiff route runner and doesn't generate much separation, but he has a big catch radius and excels at positioning himself versus defenders down the field.
47 / 50

Analysis: Williams is a sure-handed tight end with good size and average speed. He is a stiff route runner and doesn't generate much separation, but he has a big catch radius and excels at positioning himself versus defenders down the field.

Analysis: Ogbuehi entered the 2014 campaign as the top offensive tackle in the country, but he struggled this season before suffering a torn knee ligament in the Aggies' bowl game. In pass protection, he has elite foot quickness to cut off speed rushers and the agility to redirect versus counter moves.
48 / 50

Analysis: Ogbuehi entered the 2014 campaign as the top offensive tackle in the country, but he struggled this season before suffering a torn knee ligament in the Aggies' bowl game. In pass protection, he has elite foot quickness to cut off speed rushers and the agility to redirect versus counter moves.

Analysis: Holliman is a finesse safety with excellent size, instincts and ball skills. He is at his best floating in the middle of the field where he can read the quarterback, anticipate throws and position for the ball.
49 / 50

Analysis: Holliman is a finesse safety with excellent size, instincts and ball skills. He is at his best floating in the middle of the field where he can read the quarterback, anticipate throws and position for the ball.

Analysis: Poutasi lines up at tackle for the Utes, but I'm projecting him as a guard at the next level. He is a massive man with quick feet and strong hands. In the passing game, he bounds out of his stance with quick feet but he needs to improve his punch.
50 / 50

Analysis: Poutasi lines up at tackle for the Utes, but I'm projecting him as a guard at the next level. He is a massive man with quick feet and strong hands. In the passing game, he bounds out of his stance with quick feet but he needs to improve his punch.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No two prospects are the same, and in many cases, no two scouts see a prospect the same way.

With the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, we compiled a list of who experts are reminded of when they watch the top wide receivers in this year's draft class.

Many prospects drew comparisons to some of the biggest play-makers in the game. And with San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke eyeing wideouts who can "run and get down the field," it's important to see who the best young talent most resembles.

For this article, we cited reports from ESPN, NFL.com, CBSSports and a video series by former NFL scout Bucky Brooks.

Amari Cooper, Alabama (6'1", 211 lbs)

ESPN: Antoinio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 sixth-round pick

NFL.com: Marvin Harrison, Indianapolis Colts (retired), 1996 first-round pick

CBSSports: Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2014 second-round pick

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons, 2005 first-round pick

Kevin White, West Virginia (6'3", 215 lbs)

ESPN: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, 2011 first-round pick

NFL.com: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans, 2013 first-round pick

CBSSports: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals, 2004 first-round pick

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Larry Fitzgerald

DeVante Parker, Louisville (6'3", 209 lbs)

ESPN: A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, 2011 first-round pick

NFL.com: Hakeem Nicks, Indianapolis Colts, 2009 first-round pick

CBSSports: A.J. Green

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: A.J. Green

Dorial Green-Beckham, Oklahoma (6'5", 237 lbs)

ESPN: Plaxico Burress, Pittsburgh Steelers (retired), 2000 first-round pick

NFL.com: Justin Hunter, Tennessee Titans, 2013 second-round pick

CBSSports: Julio Jones

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears, 2012 second-round pick

Jaelen Strong, Arizona State (6'2", 217 lbs)

ESPN: Miles Austin, Cleveland Browns, 2006 undrafted free agent

NFL.com: Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City Chiefs, 2007 first-round pick

CBSSports: Marques Colston, New Orleans Saints, 2006 seventh-round pick

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Marques Colston

Devin Smith, Ohio State (6'0", 196 lbs)

ESPN: Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens, 2011 second-round pick

NFL.com: DeSean Jackson, Washington, 2008 second-round pick

CBSSports: N/A

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks: Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys, 2013 third-round pick

[

ICYMI: 49ers at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine](http://www.49ers.com/news/article-2/ICYMI-49ers-at-the-2015-NFL-Scouting-Combine/131afad0-5148-4f93-81b3-720f729d9b6a)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Contender Entering Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers are amongst the top-ranked teams in the league despite their 33-19 loss in Week 16 to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

49ers Waive a Wide Receiver; Release a DL from the Practice Squad

The 49ers announced they have waived WR Willie Snead IV and released DL Taylor Stallworth from the team's practice squad.
news

Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 16 Loss to the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising