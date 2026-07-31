National Intern Day at the San Francisco 49ers

This National Intern Day, we're proud to celebrate the six established draft classes that have come through the San Francisco 49ers Internship Program. Over the years, we've received over 15,000 applications, welcomed over 75 interns, and partnered with over 45 managers across the organization to provide meaningful, hands-on experiences that help shape the next generation of leaders in sports.

These numbers represent more than a successful program—they reflect the time, mentorship, and collaboration our team invests in developing the next generation of leaders. Thank you to every hiring manager, mentor, and teammate who has helped create an environment where interns can learn, contribute, and grow.

The internship program was designed to provide a strong foundation through onboarding, professional development, networking, and meaningful team experiences. From volunteering, brand-building sessions, and immersive 49ers experiences with a Q&A series, interns build the knowledge, relationships, and skills that will support them throughout the next nine months and beyond.